IDF confirms Christian mother, daughter killed at church in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces have confirmed that their soldiers shot and killed two Christian women on the grounds of Gaza City’s only Catholic church. An IDF spokesperson acknowledged the civilian casualties to the media, following revelations of the incident by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

The IDF spokesperson, in a statement to Fox News Digital, confirmed the incident which took place near the church in the Shejayia area of Gaza during an operation against Hamas terrorists.

Pizzaballa, in a letter on Saturday, detailed the events leading to the deaths of Nahida and her daughter Samar at the Holy Family Church. “Around noon today … a sniper of the IDF murdered two Christian women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, where the majority of Christian families have taken refuge since the start of the war,” the patriarchate said.

He described the incident as unprovoked, stating the victims were shot in cold blood within the church premises, where no combatants were present. The patriarch’s urgent letter also mentioned that seven other parishioners were wounded while trying to protect others inside the church compound.

The Holy See, through its official news agency Vatican News, republished Pizzaballa’s report with additional commentary. The statement emphasized the Israeli military’s entry into the Holy Family Catholic Parish compound, alleging that soldiers shot at anyone leaving the church, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF, however, maintained that its operation was directed against a perceived threat in the area of the church and was part of its broader action against Hamas.

The Holy Family Church, the only Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip, is home to the Missionaries of Charity.

Pizzaballa said the assault included a rocket fired from an Israeli tank hitting the nuns’ convent, disrupting the operations of the order’s care for about 54 disabled civilians living in the compound. He detailed the destruction caused by the attack, including damage to the building’s generator, solar panels and water tanks, essential for the community’s survival.

Pope Francis, in his Angelus address, condemned the violence, highlighting the targeting of unarmed civilians and the attack within the parish complex, The Telegraph reported. He described the situation as war and terrorism, calling for prayers for peace.

The IDF, while acknowledging the incident, said the Latin Patriarchate’s initial communication about explosions near the church on Saturday morning did not mention any casualties. The IDF’s statement to Fox News Digital indicated that the review of operational findings supported this claim.

The victims were part of Gaza’s shrinking Christian community.

Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat MP in the United Kingdom, expressed her concerns for her relatives trapped in the church, describing a dire situation with no access to food or water and ongoing sniper fire, according to The Telegraph.

“I am desperately worried for my extended family in Gaza City,” Moran was quoted as saying. “There are snipers at every window pointing into the church. Still shooting anyone emerging from buildings to use, for example, toilets. Still no food or water.”

Hammam Farah, related to the victims, shared his account on X, painting a grim picture of the situation.

“This morning Israeli snipers shot and killed my two family friends in an attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza. Nahida (Um Emad Anton) and Samar, mother and daughter, were walking to the Sisters’ Convent to use the only bathroom,” he wrote. “One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety. Their bodies remain strewn across the church courtyard. The water tanks and solar panels were also struck. We don’t know if they have enough water to survive. The Christian community in Gaza is on the verge of extinction.”

Italy’s top diplomat, Antonio Tajani, appealed to the Israeli government and IDF to protect Christian places of worship.

The Israeli army stated that it is investigating the killings at the church, emphasizing its policy of targeting only terrorists and terror infrastructure, not civilians. The IDF spokesperson added that their operations are complicated by Hamas’ tactics of using civilians and holy sites as shields for their activities.

According to claims by the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry, about 18,800 people have died since the war began after Hamas struck Israel on Oct. 7, with the majority being civilians, according to the Times of Israel, which says these figures are thought to include around 7,000 members or affiliates of Hamas, in addition to civilians who were casualties of Palestinian rockets that misfired.