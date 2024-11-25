Home News Family of pastor killed in crash question release of illegal immigrant driver

A pastor’s family in Michigan is questioning why the illegal immigrant driver involved in the fatal crash that killed their loved one was released after the incident. Stephen Singleton, 72, died following severe injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle driven by an illegal immigrant earlier this month.

The driver involved in the crash was identified as a citizen of Colombia who had entered the United States illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Authorities released the driver pending a future court date, a decision that has left the Singleton family seeking answers.

“I had to sit and watch my husband of 53 years die in front of me, and then to know that the person who did this is walking around is very difficult to deal with,” Teri Singleton, his wife, told Fox 2 Detroit. “He’s dead and they’re walking around. That’s bothering me,” she added, echoing the grief and disbelief felt by her family.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The incident occurred in early November when Singleton, a well-known pastor in the Detroit area, was hit while on one of his regular morning walks, according to ABC 7. Police stated that Singleton was wearing a reflective vest and was crossing at a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a man driving a 2013 Ford Focus.

“He had almost every bone in his body broken,” said Teri. “He had his collarbone fractured, internal organ damage, and his skull was cracked. He had two craniotomies in the hospital.” Despite medical intervention, Singleton succumbed to his injuries several days later.

“One day, I wake up and just know he’s gone for such a simple and senseless thing. I just don’t understand,” said Singleton’s daughter, Ruth, in an interview with ABC 7. Ruth expressed her determination to hold onto the values her father lived by. “I will not be angry because this has happened,” she said. “I refuse to be angry. I will still love like my Dad taught me to.”

Singleton was a respected figure in his community, known for his dedication to his congregation and his compassionate service beyond the church walls. He had previously worked as a medic and had volunteered at Ground Zero following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, offering aid to injured victims and joining other religious leaders in prayer services.

“After everybody had prayed, he started saying the Lord’s Prayer, and he said it with a whisper, he said it with a shout, he said it with a sing, and then he said it with so much passion that it brought me to tears,” Pastor Singleton said during an interview with Fox 2 in September 2023.

Witnesses reported that the driver ran a red light before hitting Singleton. Despite the tragic outcome, investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Under Michigan state law, non-citizens are permitted to drive with a foreign license as long as it is either printed in English or accompanied by an English translation.

Teri described her husband’s devotion to his community. “He was a loving person who cared about everybody,” Teri was quoted as saying. “I mean, the whole neighborhood, everybody in our community has come to my door. They didn’t even see the name on the report, but they knew him because of his habits.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a dignified memorial service for Singleton.

In a separate incident in September, an illegal immigrant accused of raping a 14-year-old girl and repeatedly stabbing a man during a robbery was arrested in connection with the crimes only a few months after his release from custody at the southwest border, according to a congressional report.

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement released a report at the time, citing figures stating that the administration has released 5.6 million illegal immigrants into the U.S. within the last four years, and another 1.9 million escaped into the country during this time.

Under the Biden administration, U.S. Border Patrol also released an illegal migrant who went on to murder Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student. Despite multiple encounters with law enforcement after he illegally entered the U.S., the man was allowed to roam free.

An interim page report by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement said Riley's death in February was a result of the border policies under the Biden-Harris administration.

Riley’s body was discovered on the University of Georgia campus.