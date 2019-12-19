Impeachment: 5 reactions to events of historic day

On Wednesday evening, the House of Representatives voted in favor of sending Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

President Trump faces two charges, that of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate may begin their impeachment proceedings as early as January.

This makes Trump the third president in United States history to be impeached, the first being Andrew Johnson in 1868 and then Bill Clinton in 1998.

Here are some notable reactions to the historic vote and other events connected to the political debate over whether Trump should remain in office.