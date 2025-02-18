Home News Christian-owned In-N-Out Burger moves headquarters back to Baldwin Park, expands in Tennessee

In-N-Out Burger, the fast food chain owned by Christian businesswoman Lynsi Snyder, is returning to its origins by relocating its corporate headquarters back to Baldwin Park, California, where the company was founded, and its eastern territory office in Tennessee.

The move will consolidate its operations, closing the Irvine office by 2029 as it continues expansion into new markets, The Tennessean reported.

In addition to reinforcing its presence in California, the company is developing a large corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee, as part of its strategy to support growth in the eastern United States, according to the outlet. The Tennessee hub represents a major investment in the region, creating hundreds of jobs and expanding the brand’s reach.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“In every decision about the future of In-N-Out Burger, I give strong consideration to what my grandparents and my family would think is best for our company,” Snyder said in a statement. “This move helps us bring our In-N-Out family back together in a way that strengthens our ability to serve customers, who are always our top priority.”

"Some of our associates will be relocating to Tennessee, which makes it even more important to centralize our western headquarters in one location, and our company’s deepest roots are in Baldwin Park. Our West Coast family will be together in one place, where In-N-Out Burger began.”

Launched in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder, In-N-Out has since expanded to over 400 locations across eight states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho. It also holds the sixth-highest position on Glassdoor’s 2024 list of America’s best places to work.

Snyder’s leadership of In-N-Out is deeply shaped by her faith; she previously spoke to The Christian Post about her faith and how it helped her overcome personal struggles, including loss, addiction and broken relationships.

“I finally found that the deep need in my heart can only be filled by Jesus and my identity in Him,” she told CP in a 2019 interview.

“I have learned so much through my broken relationships along with the ups and downs that come through marriage,” she said. "I’ve been the one to hurt, and I’ve been hurt. I have gained insight and growth through both sides of the coin."

Her faith-based approach is reflected in the company’s culture, where servant leadership and high standards are central values. She told CP she’s committed to maintaining the principles set by her grandparents, ensuring that quality and care remain at the forefront of operations.

In-N-Out has long incorporated Christian values into its branding. Since the 1990s, Bible verses have been printed on packaging, including John 3:16 on drink cups and other scripture references on food containers.

“It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early ‘90s, just before he passed away,” she recalled. “He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It’s a family business and will always be, and that’s a family touch. In later years, I added verses to the fry boat, coffee, and hot cocoa cups.”

Snyder later expanded this tradition, adding additional verses to fry boats and coffee cups, reinforcing the company’s Christian foundation.

Snyder also founded Army of Love, a ministry dedicated to discipleship and faith-based outreach. She was inspired to launch the initiative during a difficult period in her life, recognizing the need for deeper spiritual mentorship.

“I knew that I would be a part of a ministry that would unify the body of Christ into soldiers who would reach out to one another and to the lost in the last days,” Snyder said. “Many people attend church, but the pool of discipleship is shallow, so I saw training modules online to disciple people and take them deeper than they may have gone attending church or Bible study. I envisioned this Army uniting various ministries and supporting churches and organizations.”

Through Army of Love, Snyder and her team provide faith-based training and mentorship, partnering with ministries such as Teen Challenge to support individuals in their spiritual journeys.

“Picture our lives being a power strip. We plug so many things into the power strip — work, family, hobbies and God,” she analogized. “But that is all wrong. God must be the power strip and everything in our life should be plugged into Him as our power source. He gives us life, and then we have His power in everything we do.”

“He shouldn’t be one of the ‘plug-ins’ in our life, but rather we should live plugged into Him and the calling He has for us.”