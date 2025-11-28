Home News India's Supreme Court upholds Christian army officer’s dismissal for refusing to enter temple

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of a Christian Army officer who was terminated for refusing to enter the inner sanctum of his regiment’s temple, describing his conduct as “the grossest kind of indiscipline.”

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s decision upholding the dismissal of Lieutenant Samuel Kamalesan, saying his actions were incompatible with military discipline.

“What kind of message has he been sending? He should have been thrown out for this only. This is the grossest kind of indiscipline by an Army official,” Chief Justice Kant said.

The bench told the officer’s counsel that leaders must lead by example and that Kamalesan had insulted his troops.

“When a pastor counselled you, you leave it at that. You cannot have your private understanding of what your religion permits. That too in uniform,” the Chief Justice added.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Kamalesan, argued that his client was dismissed for a single act of refusal. He said the officer declined to enter the innermost sanctum of a temple at his posting as it violated his Christian faith, but had otherwise participated respectfully in all multi-faith spaces and regimental events.

The Chief Justice questioned whether such conduct was permissible in a disciplined force. He asked how a troop leader could refuse to accompany his soldiers into a place they considered sacred.

The court noted that the regiment also maintained a gurdwara for its Sikh soldiers. “A gurdwara is one of the most secular places. The manner in which he is behaving, is he not insulting other religions?” the Chief Justice asked.

Sankaranarayanan invoked Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to practise religion. He argued that this right cannot be taken away just because someone has donned a uniform.

Justice Bagchi responded: “Article 25 protects essential religious features, not every sentiment. Where in the Christian faith is entering a temple barred?”

The bench pointed out that the officer had ignored advice from a local pastor, who reportedly said entering a “sarva dharma sthal” would not violate the Christian faith.

“You may be outstanding in 100 things, but the Indian Army is known for its secular approach. You have failed to respect the sentiments of your own soldiers,” the Chief Justice said when counsel suggested the dismissal penalty could be reconsidered.

When the appellant’s counsel said not issuing a notice would send the wrong message to society, the bench replied: “This will send a strong message.”

Kamalesan was commissioned in 2017 into the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and posted as troop leader of B Squadron, which comprised Sikh personnel. The regiment maintained a temple and a gurdwara, but not a “sarva dharma sthal” or a church.

The officer claimed he accompanied troops to both places for weekly religious parades but refrained from entering the sanctum during “aarti, havan or puja”, citing religious conscience.

The Army said Kamalesan repeatedly refused to attend mandatory regimental parades. Senior officers made “multiple attempts” to counsel him on the importance of regimentation, but he refused. This weakened unit cohesion, a critical requirement for operational effectiveness, the Army argued.

The Army concluded that Kamalesan’s further retention was “undesirable.” The Delhi High Court upheld his dismissal, holding that regimental religious spaces, though rooted in history, serve a secular, unifying purpose rather than a denominational one.

The Supreme Court agreed with this assessment and dismissed Kamalesan’s appeal, affirming that his conduct violated military discipline and undermined the secular ethos that defines the Indian Army.

This article was originally published by Christian Today India.