Inside America's 'unprecedented drop' in Bible reading: What's really going on?

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The American Bible Society has found a shocking drop in Bible reading and engagement. The numbers are certainly discouraging — but what's really going on? And amid the unfortunate statistics, are there any bright spots?

Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley joins Billy Hallowell to discuss his coverage of the subject, while also breaking down some of the pressing questions about the most important and consequential book in history.

Listen to the fascinating discussion (and subscribe to the podcast):

"The Christian Post Podcast" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to the “Christian Post Podcast” on your favorite platforms: