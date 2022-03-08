Why are young adults struggling to marry, buy a home and save money?

A new Pew Research Center report reveals that most Americans believe certain rights of passage are becoming much more difficult for young people today.

From finding a spouse to saving for the future, Americans see the circumstances surrounding these life goals as increasingly tough.

Why is this the case and what factors are potentially at play? Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair breaks down the elements, stats and realities facing the young generation.

Listen to this powerful episode:

