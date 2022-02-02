African missionaries were about to be murdered until a simple act saved their lives, had an eternal impact

"The Gospel really is all we need." That's the lesson Christian Post reporter Leah MarieAnn Klett took away from her recent coverage of an African ministry that shares biblical truth with unreached people groups.

"It's extremely dangerous to be a Christian in these areas," Klett said. "And it's very dangerous to go into these areas and reach people with the Gospel."

She specifically shared a harrowing story from Oscar Amaechina, president of Afri-Mission and Evangelism Network in Abuja, Nigeria, who revealed that he and other missionaries were once almost murdered by a group — but that an act of simple love and compassion changed everything and had an eternal impact.

Klett said, "This group of people who set out to kill him converted to Christianity because of … kindness."

Listen to the powerful conversation:

