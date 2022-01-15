What's the real story with violence in Chicago — and how are Christians responding?

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

What's the real story concerning violence in Chicago? How are people and families impacted? What are Christians doing to curb the issue? These are just some of the questions Christian Post reporter Michael Gryboski answers in this episode of "The Christian Post Podcast."

Listen to the conversation:

"The Christian Post Podcast" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to the “Christian Post Podcast” on your favorite platforms: