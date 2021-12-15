Striking down Roe v. Wade? What's really at stake in the Supreme Court's contentious abortion case
What’s really at stake in the Supreme Court’s Mississippi abortion case?
Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley breaks down the details behind the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s HealthOrganization Supreme Court legal battle and reveals what could happen when the high court unveils its ruling next year.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHRISTIAN POST PODCAST ON EDIFI
From throwing out Roe entirely to leaving it in place without additional restrictions, there’s quite a lot that could take place. Foley offers a quick, helpful and concise explainer.
Listen to this episode of “The Christian Post Podcast” below:
Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to the “Christian Post Podcast” on your favorite platforms:
Edifi
Anchor
Breaker
Google Podcasts
Apple Podcasts
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
Spotify