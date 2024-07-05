Home News 'People are afraid to go': Inside Israel 8 months after Oct. 7

What's life like inside Israel eight months after Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack?

Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman recently visited the Jewish state and spoke with residents to learn more about how people are faring amid the ongoing war in Gaza. She joined a recent episode of "The Inside Story" to discuss what she saw.

Read more about Kamman's trip and how the Oct. 7 massacre has impacted tourism in the Holy Land by clicking here.

