As Christian persecution reaches fever pitch, here’s the Inside Story on dire state of religious liberty worldwide

By Billy Hallowell, Op-ed Contributor
Church in China
A villager climbs up the steps toward a cross near a Catholic church on the outskirts of Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi province, December 24, 2016. |

During this week’s episode of “The Christian Post Podcast,” Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley explores revelations about religious persecution that were recently shared during the 2021 International Religious Freedom Summit, an event aimed at advancing religious freedom.

Foley reveals that 80% of the world’s population live in places with at least some restrictions on religious liberty, and details other information unveiled during the event.

Why do these issues matter and what's really going on behind the headlines? Get the inside story on this episode of "The Christian Post Podcast."

Subscribe to the podcast and listen to Foley’s exploration of these important issues:

