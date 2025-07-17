Home News A turning point? Inside the FTC’s crackdown on the gender industry

In this powerful episode of The Inside Story, Billy Hallowell is joined by Christian Post journalist Brandon Showalter for an exclusive breakdown of the Federal Trade Commission’s landmark workshop examining deceptive trade practices tied to “gender-affirming care” for minors.

The conversation explores what this workshop could mean for future federal investigations and why this moment may signal a historic turning point in America’s reckoning with the medicalization of gender-confused youth:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

