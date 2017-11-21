iPad 2018 Specs Rumors: Next Lineup of Apple Tablets to Sport A11X Bionic Chip?

Apple Promo still for the iPad Pro model released in 2017.

The most recent speculations on the technical specifications of the 2018 iPad claims the upcoming lineup of Apple tablets will be powered by a more superior chip.

Reports have it that Apple is preparing an octa-core chip called the A11X Bionic Chip. And according to Chinese website MyDrivers that cited "sources within Apple's supply chain," this chip will feature three Monsoon cores that performs its functions very well plus five Mistral cores that use energy efficiently.

Added to that, the rumored A11X Bionic chip is believed to feature a dedicated neural engine that will improve the artificial intelligence features of the iPad to be released in 2018.

Back in June, Apple released some much needed upgrades in their tablet department, especially in the iPad Pro lineup. Since the iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models were revealed, Apple had been advertising them as mobile devices that were competitive enough to take on tasks that used to be limited to conventional laptops.

For the most part, the upgraded performance in the new iPad Pro models could be attributed to the A10X Fusion chip that was announced alongside the then-new tablets. The mobile hexa-core processing chip's specs were hefty with 2.38-gigahertz of clock speed and was built based on 10-nanometer architecture.

In September, Apple announced three new iPhones -- the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X -- with yet another new processing chip called the A11 Bionic, which Apple claimed was the smartest variant for mobile processing.

Apart from the slight improvement to 2.39 GHz, the A11 Bionic was also designed to complement the new facial recognition feature offered in the iPhone X. The A11 Bionic was meant to turn a "device-specific random pattern" into a "mathematical representation" for the Face ID feature to securely function.

Following this trail, the recent rumors on the A11X Bionic chip support another earlier speculation that the iPad 2018 model will be equipped with Face ID and will drop the Touch ID biometric authentication feature.