Home News Iran fires hundreds of missiles in retaliation; at least 7 injured: 'All of Israel is under fire'

Iran fired a barrage of missiles into Israel Friday night, causing several reported injuries, in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes earlier in the day that killed several top Iranian military figures.

"All of Israel is under fire," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Friday night as sirens were heard throughout Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Iran's state media IRNA said hundreds of ballistic missiles were launched into Israel, according to Reuters. Israeli air defense systems were working to intercept the missiles. However, Israeli emergency responders say that at least seven people were injured shortly after the assault began.

Eli Bin, a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom rescue service, told AFP that the seven light injuries occurred in central Israel, as images on Channel 12 suggest that a building was struck by a missile.

Videos on social media also show the skyline as dozens of ballistic missiles being launched from Iran toward Israel.

The emerging conflict between Israel and Iran has drawn strong reactions online from political commentators as well as Evangelical Christian leaders.

"Israel is under attack right now," wrote evangelist Greg Laurie, the pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California. "This footage was just taken, showing missiles fired toward Tel Aviv — a major population center in the Jewish homeland. Jerusalem may also be targeted. Pray that defensive technologies like the Iron Dome and David's Sling work as intended. Most of all, pray for God's supernatural protection over the people of Israel."

Iran's counterattack follows Israel's launching of Operation Rising Lion, in which Israel's military used around 200 jets and drones to strike dozens of Iranian nuclear and missile facilities.

Regional sources told Reuters on Friday that at least 20 senior Iranian commanders were killed in the Israeli airstrikes. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed swift retaliation.

"The powerful hand of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not let them go unpunished," Khamenei said in an online message. "The Zionist regime prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself with this crime, and it will definitely receive it."