'Is it not the responsibility of the Church to dismantle white supremacy?' Chance the Rapper questions

Grammy Award-winning mainstream artist Chance the Rapper took to Twitter with a question for the Christian church about confronting racism in America as he studies the scriptures.

“I’m sure I’m gonna get replies from nonbelievers but I’d like to ask my Christian followers out there: Why don’t we as a church explicitly address White Supremacy and racism on Sundays?” he inquired.

“Why don’t we engage the truths of America and how it’s values are antithetical to the Gospel?”

The famous emcee from Chicago has been actively posting scriptures during the unrest in America following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned down by a white police officer until he could no longer breathe.

He took his tweet a step further by posing, “Is it not directly the responsibility of the Church to dismantle and defeat White Supremacy? Is equality not the basis for forming the body of Christ?”

Chance’s timeline was instantly filled with people who responded that their church is addressing the issue. However, the rapper responded after someone wrote, “My pastor usually avoids talking about this stuff because he’s worried that bringing politics in his preaching will make a lot of people upset.”

Chance replied, “I think you have the right and responsibility to challenge your pastor to teach about Christ in the context of today’s America.”

Last week, the entertainer shared a Bible verse about justice with his millions of followers.

“Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow,” he shared, quoting Isaiah 1:17.



Chance’s Christian awakening came after he completed his Grammy Award-winning album Coloring Book during a time while he and his then girlfriend-now-wife Kirsten were separated.

While a guest on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1, hosted by Nicki Minaj last year, he opened up about his Christian faith as well as his relationship with his longtime love, Kirsten Corley, whom he recently married.

During the interview, Minaj lauded Chance and Kanye West for publicly sharing their Christian faith. She also revealed that she was recently with West who told her that he’s a “born-again Christian.”

Chance then got candid with Minaj and said his wife "saved" him by abstaining from sex, which changed his perspective and helped him embrace Jesus as Lord.