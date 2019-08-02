Chance the Rapper says wife getting baptized saved his life

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, says his wife's decision to get baptized and abstain from sex during a separation before they got married saved his life.

The Chicago native was a guest on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1 hosted by Nicki Minaj to discuss his new album The Big Day. In the interview he opened up about his relationship with his longtime love, Kirsten Corley, who he recently married.

During the interview, Minaj lauded Chance and Kanye West for publicly sharing their Christian faith. She also revealed that she was recently with West who told her that he’s a “born-again Christian.”

Chance then got candid with Minaj and said his wife "saved" him by abstaining from sex.

"I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I written in my life," he said. "It's called ‘we go high.’”

“I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptized.” he said, admitting that before he witnessed her commitment to faith he never really knew where his strength came from.

"It changed her life, obviously. But we talking about me right now. It changed my life, for real. Now I know exactly where my strength comes from,” he declared.

“My baby mama went celibate/ Lies on my breath, she say she couldn't take the smell of it…/She took away sex, took me out of my element/I tried to do the single-dad mingle-dance,” Chance raps on “We Go High.” “But He go high (We love you, God) /And we go high They go low, we go ... Higher, higher.”

Chance’s awakening came after he completed his Grammy Award-winning album Coloring Book while he and Kirsten were separated.

"This is all after Coloring Book, after I proclaimed that I love Jesus, and all that stuff," he revealed. “You’re never fully, fully sanctified, so I had to keep figuring it out. I had to do the Grammy's by myself. I had to do a lot by myself. Then when my girl was gracious enough to have me back, it changed my whole life.”

The 26 year old declared that he's now discovered who to turn to when he's in despair.

“The other day I was lower than I ever been. I know the caricature of me is super positive. I was lower than I ever felt in my life, and I really had to get down on [my] knees and be like, 'I know I can't solve this problem by myself.' So I'm here right now happier than I ever been.”

Chance and his wife are now happier than ever, he said. The couple have a 3-year-old daughter together and another child on the way.