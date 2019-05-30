Chance the Rapper looking to 'promise keeping' God as loved one is in need of kidney

Hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper recently revealed that he’s trusting God for his aunt who is in “dire need” of a kidney transplant.

The emcee took to Twitter on May 23 to reveal that his family “believes in the power of prayer” despite his aunt’s health battles.

“I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years,” Chance wrote.

However, the family is holding on to their faith. “We give the problem to God,” he added.

“A prayer really goes a long way,” he tweeted as fans expressed their support.

Chance also revealed specific information about her blood type since so many people were inquiring about how else they could help.

“I’m sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly [emotional] writing this, Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find your a match,” Chance continued.

He ended the series of tweets with one final proclamation of faith.

“I serve a promise keeping God and His timing’s impeccable,” the Chicago native declared.

This is not the first time Chance has spoken about his faith. In December of last year, he announced that he’s leaving the country to “learn the Word of God,” acknowledging that while he was raised in a Christian home, he’s essentially “unfamiliar” with the Bible.

“I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical,” the artist wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I’ve been brought up by my family to know Christ, but I haven’t taken it upon myself to really just take a couple of days and read my Bible. We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like, but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW His Word. I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to it.”

Rapper Kanye West also credited Chance for helping to rekindle his own Christian faith.

"I need to speak about how Chance demanding that we record in Chicago reconnected me with my roots and also my faith in Jesus Christ," West said via Twitter.