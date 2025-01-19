Home News Israel celebrates as 3 hostages return home after 471 days in Hamas captivity Women reunited with their mothers before being taken to hospital

Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari crossed the border into Israel shortly before 6 p.m. local time on Sunday, after spending 471 days as hostages in the Gaza Strip.

The three are the first out of 33 hostages slated to be released in the coming six weeks as part of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

Despite several hours of delay, after Hamas had transmitted the names of the three hostages that were set to be released later than agreed, the ceasefire began shortly after 11 a.m.

In the afternoon, preparations began for the release of the first three hostages. Like during the first ceasefire, huge crowds of Gazans as well as dozens of masked and heavily-armed Hamas terrorists greeted the arrival of the hostages at a square in Gaza City.

Footage by Arabic news outlets showed the three hostages being transferred to vehicles of the Red Cross, which took them to an IDF post within Gaza.

During the first ceasefire, the hostages were transferred to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.

Gonen, Steinbrecher and Damari were then received near the Netzarim Corridor by a force of IDF and Shin Bet soldiers, who drove them the short way to the Israeli border, as the entire country waited for their arrival home.

The IDF later published footage showing their families celebrating and weeping in joy when they were informed that the three had successfully been received by Israeli troops.

Six minutes before 6 p.m., the IDF released the official, long-awaited confirmation that the three had crossed into Israel safely, also publishing footage of the convoy reaching the border.

Meanwhile, the mothers of the three were waiting for them following the developments at the initial reception point near the border, accompanied by IDF personnel.

Shortly after, the three returnees were reunited with their mothers, before receiving an initial medical assessment.

From there, they were flown to Safra Children’s Hospital at the Sheba Medical Center in central Israel, were they are scheduled to stay for the coming days or weeks.

They will be checked by special medical staff and receive support from specially trained personnel.

The Damari family later approved the publication of pictures showing Emily Damari talking to her family in a video call. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding up her hand with two fingers missing. The family explained that Emily was shot and lost two fingers during the initial Hamas assault on Oct. 7.

Emily’s mother, Mandy, said in a short statement: “After 471 days, Emily is finally home. We would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts everyone who fought tirelessly for Emily throughout this difficult time.”

“Emily's nightmare in Gaza is over, but there are still too many families still waiting in pain. We must work together for the release of all the abductees, down to the last one. Those still in captivity need immediate humanitarian assistance. We ask the media to respect the privacy of Emily and our family at this time,” she added.

“Romi, Emily and Doron — so beloved and missed — an entire nation rejoices at your return,” President Isaac Herzog declared Sunday evening.

“We send you and your families a huge embrace. This is a day of joy and comfort, and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a short clip of him talking to Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, the coordinator for the hostages and the missing, shortly before the hostages crossed into Israel.

“Gal, I would like you to tell them: Romi, Doron and Emily — an entire nation embraces you. Welcome home. I know, we all know, they have been through hell. They are emerging from darkness into light. They are really going from slavery to freedom. This moment was achieved thanks to the sacrifice and combat of our heroic fighters — heroes of Israel,” Netanyahu told Hirsch.

“I would also like to convey appreciation for all those who contributed to this effort. You will, of course, leave your forward command centers open until we return them all — this is one of our objectives for the war. I emphasize to you and whoever is listening to me now — we will achieve all of our objectives for the war,” the prime minister added.

This article was originally published at All Israel News