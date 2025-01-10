Home News With no significant developments in hostage negotiations, Israel welcomes Trump team’s participation Leaked document allegedly reveals Israel’s position, official says no progress in talks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that the Biden administration is “handing off” some of its foreign policy initiatives it was unable to complete before the end of President Joe Biden’s term, including the hostage release ceasefire deal in Gaza.

“I believe in area after area, we’re handing off in some cases things we haven’t been able to complete but that create real opportunities to move things forward in a better way,” Blinken said in response to a question from The Washington Post’s Michael Birnbaum regarding the Biden administration’s legacy.

“In the Middle East, we’re very close to a ceasefire and hostage agreement,” Blinken remarked. “I hope that we can get it over the line in the time that we have left, but if we don’t, then the plan that President Biden put forward for a ceasefire-hostage deal will be handed over to the incoming administration. And I believe that when we get that deal — and we’ll get it — it will be on the basis of the plan that President Biden put before the world back in May.”

Blinken also said Biden’s team has worked extensively on preparations for the “day-after plan” for the Gaza Strip when the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization ends.

“We’ve done an incredible amount of work on what follows a hostage-ceasefire agreement in terms of the necessary arrangements for Gaza’s security, its administration, its reconstruction — a day-after plan.”

Finally, Blinken spoke about the administration’s efforts to help advance normalization between Israel and the Saudi Kingdom:

“And more broadly, the work, the investment we’ve made in transformative arrangements for the Middle East, starting with the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, all of that is ready to go if the opportunity presents itself with a ceasefire in Gaza as well as understandings on a pathway forward for the Palestinians. So, there’s tremendous opportunity there,” he said.

On Tuesday, following the release of a report by public broadcaster Kan 11 documenting Israel's position in the negotiations in Doha, Qatar, an Israeli official told the Times of Israel that there have been no significant developments in the talks.

Kan reported in Hebrew on the document, stating it was presented to the limited government cabinet but had not been previously disclosed to the public.

The document states that the purpose of the negotiations is to secure “the release of all Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, civilians and soldiers, whether alive or not, from the entire period, in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, and the restoration of a lasting calm that will lead to a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.”

While the document appears to indicate the willingness of Israel to abandon the Netzarim Corridor as part of the conditions for a hostage release, it indicates that Israel has demanded a mechanism to prevent Hamas terrorists from moving northward during the ceasefire.

The document calls for the release of three Israeli female hostages on the first day of the ceasefire, four more on the seventh day, and another three hostages every seven days until all the hostages are released.

In return, Israel will agree to release several Palestinian security prisoners and increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

There has been no official confirmation from the government regarding the document's authenticity, however, it appears to align with leaks previously revealed.

The official who spoke with the Times of Israel said there is no basis to the rumors that Israel has agreed to give Hamas a short ceasefire to determine the condition of the hostages, calling it “fake news.”

The official also said the Israeli government welcomes the arrival of President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to the Middle East, adding, “More pressure on Hamas is always welcome.”

This article was originally published at All Israel News