Israel Houghton defends wife against online troll who calls her out for not having kids yet

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Worship leader Israel Houghton came to his wife Adrienne Bailon’s defense on social media this week after someone online called her out for not having children yet amid fertility struggles.

The couple recently celebrated their third anniversary. Bailon, 35, posted an Instagram video of herself and husband kissing three years ago in Paris after he proposed.

"3 YEARS @israelhoughton. The best yes. 11:11. I love you more than ever. #HappilyEverHoughton,” she wrote.

Houghton gushed back, “Best decision I’ve ever made. There will never be another. You and me. Eternally.”

A user named Tyson commented on the post, “Three years and no kids,” along with two sad face emojis.

The “Friend of God” singer decided to clap back at the insensitive comment.

“Tyson, my brother. Do you really want this smoke right now?” he warned. “I’m gonna let you go and find something worth worrying about. In the meantime, and in between time: May I suggest perhaps an online etiquette class?”

Houghton went on to tell the Instagram user that there are a few things one never inquires about — “a women’s age, women’s weight” and “a women’s uterus.”

Bailon and Houghton have been open on her hit daytime show “The Real” about their difficult time conceiving.

"I think so many people are very insensitive," Houghton told Bailon’s co-hosts in September 2018 about all the comments she constantly hears surrounding speculation that she is pregnant.

"As an audience, you should be sensitive to the fact that everybody just doesn't get pregnant right away," he said.

Continuing his response to the Instagram user, Houghton said:

“Maybe find a girlfriend or a wife and worry yourself to your hearts content about her pregnancy journey and plans. By the way, when we do announce a pregnancy, I expect nothing but polite well wishes from you. If you’re planning anything other than that, thou shalt be blocked life. May the Lord God bless you real good as you go find a good thing/wife. Thanks.”

The former the Lakewood Church worship leader married his bride in November 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Paris, France. They began trying to conceive shortly after the wedding.

"I think for myself, I always thought that it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn't happened that way," Bailon said on her show. "I have had to come to peace with it – when it's God's timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that but it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating."

The former "Cheetah Girls" star admitted that she was under the impression that because she feels youthful and is a Latina, she would get pregnant right away.

"My ovaries are what they are, that sucks to hear that," the New York native added.

Houghton has five children from a previous marriage.