Home News 'Billy Graham of Iran': Israel defeating Iran-backed terror groups prophesied in Bible

A ministry leader known as "The Billy Graham of Iran" stated that Israel's ongoing conflict with Iranian proxies aligns with biblical prophecies. He predicted that a prophesied peace between Israel and Arab nations is on the horizon, emphasizing the increasing discontent among Iranian citizens with their government.

In addition to fighting a war against Hamas following the terror group’s Oct. 7 attack last year, Israel has dealt with missile attacks from two other Iran-aligned terrorist groups, Hezbollah and Houthis. On Oct. 1, Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel following an Israeli operation that took key Hezbollah leaders through pager and walkie-talkie explosions.

Shariat Hormoz, founder of Iran Alive, an organization that shares the Gospel in Iran online and through satellite, noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran lost respect among nations and its proxies due to Israel’s operation. Hormoz believes that Iran’s motivation for the missile attack was not to inflict damage but to regain respect from its proxies.

Iranian citizens, however, are celebrating the destruction of Hezbollah, as the people there despise the Islamic government of Iran and its leaders, according to Hormoz. The people of Iran want to see Israel and the United States bring down the current government.

“The first opportunity that they can bring down the government, they will,” Hormoz explained to The Christian Post about the citizens of the Middle Eastern country. “This is like the first time in history where people of a country are asking foreign powers, ‘Would you attack us?’”

“They’re asking Israel, ‘Would you attack us and surgically remove these mullahs and set us free?’” he added.

Hormoz has not been to Iran since 1979, but he told CP that he is still there “every day,” in a sense, through media and his connections with Christians on the ground in the area. He grew up surrounded by Islam before he discovered Christianity in 1980.

The Christian convert founded Iran Alive in 2000, planting the largest underground church network in Iran.

Since 2001, the ministry has documented over 15,000 people dedicating their lives to Christ after receiving the Gospel through satellite broadcasts, which Hormoz noted that the Iranian government has no control over. Iranian citizens can also access the Gospel online, with the group’s founder noting that the development of Virtual Private Networks has made this easier.

In addition to poverty and Hezbollah militia killing their loved ones, Hormoz told CP that his sources have informed him that another reason for the Iranian people’s discontent with their government is that many are leaving Islam.

“So, in general, there is misery in Iran, number one. Number two, they have rejected not just the government, but they have rejected Islam altogether,” Hormoz said.

“The majority are moving towards secularism. They are very open to other ideas, including Christianity, and that is why Iran has the fastest-growing evangelical population in the world.”

The Christian ministry leader cited Jeremiah 49 and Ezekiel 38, asserting that these parts of the Bible prophesied the current events happening around Israel. Hormoz predicted that Israel making peace with its neighbors is “not far off,” stating that Iran’s Islamic government is “on its way down,” having lost the support of its people.

“Why aren't Israel’s neighbors listed in Ezekiel 38? The reason, you can see with our own eyes, is either Israel has made peace with them, like the Abraham Accord has happened, or it has destroyed its enemies,” he said. “So, in one sense, what Israel is doing is aligning with Bible prophecies in Ezekiel 38.”

Israel’s destruction of Iranian leaders was prophesied in Jeremiah 49, according to Hormoz, as well as the current revival in Iran.

Following Iran’s Oct. 1 attack, Israel promised "significant retaliation,” which could include targeting oil production sites and other strategic locations inside Iran. President Joe Biden has indicated that he would not support an Israeli strike on Iran’s oil facilities.

Regarding the United States’ strategy toward Iran, Hormoz believes that regardless of whether a Republican or Democrat is in charge, the U.S. typically does not support toppling the Islamic government. While the Biden administration prefers the appeasement route, the Trump administration sought to handle Iran with threats and sanctions.

“But in the end, it’s about the same, which is put Iran under control, but do not destroy the Iranian government,” Hormoz said. “Neither side has helped the people of Iran.”

Some lawmakers and activist groups have called for a ceasefire, demanding that Israel no longer take up arms against Hamas and other Iran-backed groups. According to Hormoz, many in the U.S. do not understand the mindset of Middle Easterners, but Iranians and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do.

“The language of the Middle East is force,” Hormoz said. “And the people of Iran say, ‘You have to speak their language.’ You cannot appease them. You have to use force, both against Hamas, Hezbollah, and, unfortunately, against the Iranian government.”