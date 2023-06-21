It’s ‘hellish doctrine’ to believe ‘God wants you to be happy, never suffer': Pastor Kent Christmas

Founding pastor of Regeneration Nashville, Kent Christmas, has slammed the idea that God wants Christians to be happy and “never suffer” as a “hellish doctrine” being driven by lazy Christians.

“There has been a hellish doctrine that has gotten loose in the church that says God wants you to be happy, never suffer, never walk in sacrifice. But I'm telling you, there is a price to pay,” said Christmas in a recent sermon in which the Pentecostal church leader lamented the dedication of American Christians to the faith.

“The reason we're in the mess that we're in is because we got too many lazy Christians that don't pray, don't go to church, don't fast, don't give, but they want the best that God has. It doesn't cost like that,” he said before quoting from Romans 12. “I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your body as a living sacrifice holy and acceptable unto the Lord.”

Christmas, who was reacting to unfounded claims that the state of Vermont was allowing babies to be killed up to 21 days after birth, began speaking in tongues and declared that he is at “war with evil” and is ready to die fighting for the Gospel.

“I am at war with evil. Hallelujah. This is one preacher that’s not backing down. I can tell you this, I will give my life for the Gospel. You want to know why the Muslim faith has had its advancements? It's because the Muslims were willing to die for their beliefs,” Christmas said. “They were willing to strap bombs to their chest. They believe in the afterlife. God give us some men and women that will get a hold of some passion in the spirit that said, I will lay down my life for the Gospel.”

Highlighting John Foxe’s Book of Martyrs, which he says recounts the story of more than 30 million Christians dying for their faith since the crucifixion of Christ, Christmas urged Christians to embrace the idea that to live a life following the path of Jesus, includes suffering.

“This thing was born in blood. It started with the death of Jesus Christ. And the blood kept flowing with the 11 of the 12 disciples,” Christmas said. “And the one that wasn't martyred, they tried to kill him multiple times from burning him in oil to you name it.”

The Apostle John, who wrote the Gospel of John, the book of Revelation as well as three epistles named after him, was the one disciple of Jesus who was not put to death because of his faith.

John is believed to have spent his final days ministering in Ephesus which is located in modern-day Turkey where the Basilica of St. John, remains in Selçuk today.