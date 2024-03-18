Home News Hamas is 'pimping' Palestinians to be 'implements of war' against Israel, Jack Hibbs says

The Islamic terrorist organization Hamas is “pimping Palestinians” into making them “implements of war” against Israel, says Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, California.

Hibbs discussed the war in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel in a sermon preached Sunday, the first of a two-part series titled “Epicenter Israel: What's Really Happening in the Middle East?”

The pastor shared how Christians “pray for the salvation of the Jews” and “we also pray for the Palestinians who have been caught up in the hijacking” of their lives by Hamas.

“This is a very, very tender and sad situation,” said Hibbs. “Hamas is responsible for what’s going on in Israel right now. You need to remember that in all that’s taking place.”

“Tragically, our national leaders have forgotten that, our university campuses willfully neglect this. Hamas is pimping Palestinians to achieve its goal.”

Hibbs added that “just as it has historically always hidden behind women and children, daycare centers, and hospitals to do what it does, so it’s using Palestinian people today.”

“And our heart goes out to them. May God bring salvation and hope and peace to the Palestinian people who want nothing to do with this terrorist activity,” he said. “Tragically, they are being used as pawns and implements of war.”

Hibbs clarified that “I am not saying that Israel is flawless,” adding that “God never said that” either, while also noting that Scripture “is full of expressions of God’s affection for Israel.”

Hibbs stressed the importance of the nation of Israel not only in the Bible, but also in the modern day, saying that Hamas and Hezbollah are “poking God in the eye” when they attack Israel.

“Bible prophecy and the prophetic scriptures are centralized … on one single nation on Earth as being the epicenter, the main stage of God’s End Time final acts,” Hibbs continued.

“The Bible, from cover to cover, speaks about Israel and Jerusalem as the centrality when it comes to a nation or a politic. That should get your attention.”

Hibbs also warned that “you better be careful how you treat the Jews and the nation of Israel,” given the many people throughout history who have tried and failed to destroy them.

He also cited multiple passages from the Bible, including Psalm 121:3-4, which show God’s promise to protect the nation of Israel and allow the Jews to endure, even in exile and diaspora.

“Israel’s existence is important,” Hibbs added. “Because if God doesn’t protect Israel, you’re not going to Heaven. He owes you and I nothing if He doesn’t keep His Word.”

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, launched several attacks on Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, including 31 Americans, and taking about 240 hostages.

Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza in response, with the aim of eradicating Hamas and freeing the hostages. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has claimed that over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, although they do not distinguish between armed and unarmed individuals and the death toll is believed to be inaccurate.

Some have expressed skepticism concerning the authenticity of figures provided by the terrorist group, while Biden administration officials have said the death toll among Gazans might be higher than the numbers cited.

In late February, Israel Defense Forces reported that at least 12,000 Hamas fighters have been killed since the war began, with Israel stating that its fighters strive to avoid civilian casualties in a complex urban environment in which Hamas uses civilians as human shields.