Christians condemn Hamas attack on Israel; soldiers, civilians taken hostage by militants

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 7, 2023: At least 250 Israelis have been reported killed and over 1,500 have been injured in Hamas attacks that included over 2,000 rocket launches on Saturday. The terrorist group invaded 22 communities where fighting is ongoing into Saturday evening local time. It's reported that at least 230 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The IDF also confirmed that an unknown number of Israeli civilians and soldiers are being held hostage by Hamas. Speaking from the White House late Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden said the U.S. stands with Israel and support is "rock solid." The president's comments come after U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticized the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs for posting a message on social media urging Israel to "refrain from retaliatory attacks."

Original report:

Christians have joined in the condemnation of a major Hamas attack on Israel that has prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare, "We are at war."

Thousands of missiles rained down on Israel from the Gaza Strip in a surprise attack launched across land, sea and air in the early hours of Saturday morning, killing at least 70 and injuring hundreds of civilians, many being treated in hospitals.

Israel has retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza. Israeli officials said 161 people have been killed in the airstrikes and nearly 1,000 injured.

Dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants. The BBC reports that Hamas claims it has abducted 53 Israelis.

Footage of Hamas kidnapping Israeli women pic.twitter.com/J7ojlsgLMk — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) October 7, 2023

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have issued a joint statement condemning the attacks and calling for restraint on both sides.

"We are grieved and deeply concerned at the violence in Israel and Gaza, and we unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas," they said.

"We pray for those who are mourning, those who are injured, and all those fearing for their safety.

"We pray for restraint on all sides, and renewed efforts towards a just peace for all. The way forward must be for both sides to build confidence in a secure future through which Israel and its people can live in security within its internationally recognized borders, and Palestinians have their own state and live in their lands in security, and with peace and justice."

The Rev. Johnnie Moore said his organization, the Congress of Christian Leaders, has issued an emergency call to prayer "for the peace and security of Israel."

"Churches all over the world will gather this weekend standing with Israel and dedicating time to pray for Israel," he said.

Philosopher and Anglican theologian Phillip Blond said on X, formerly Twitter, "Islamism once again deliberately massacring civilians — this time in Israel — where they are roaming the streets killing women and children with knives and guns — glorifying in their brutality as they torture, maim and kill. This is what we all must fight for it is manifest evil."

The Rev. Marcus Walker of Save the Parish, wrote on X, "The atrocities unfolding in Israel are horrific. O prayer for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee. Peace be within thy walls, and plenteousness within thy palaces."

Originally published at Christian Today