Jamal Bryant’s mother Cecelia Williams dies at 77: ‘My north star’

The Rev. Dr. Cecelia Williams Bryant, mother of controversial Baltimore megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant, has died at the age of 77. Known affectionately as “Rev. C,” she was celebrated for her extensive ministry and advocacy. Jamal Bryant mourned her passing, referring to her as "my north star" in a heartfelt tribute.

Cecelia Williams Bryant served as a senior Episcopal supervisor in the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church. Her ministry spanned over 40 years, during which she established centers for women across the U.S. and Africa and founded primary schools in Massachusetts, Texas and Liberia.

Among her notable contributions is an orphanage in Lesotho and an early childhood center in Seattle, named the Cecelia Williams Bryant Center.

Jamal Bryant, who led Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple until 2018 before assuming leadership at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia, reflected on his mother’s impact.

“We were blessed to share life with this anointed and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and liberated global citizen. Of all her immense talents and gifts, Rev. C was a powerful and committed intercessor on behalf of the poor and vulnerable. I am not the person I am today without her prayers and her love, which have been my north star throughout my life,” he said, as quoted by WMAR 2.

On Instagram, Jamal Bryant wrote, “Our Queen has gone to sit around the throne. We were blessed to share the life of our wife, mother and grandmother with the world. We rejoice in knowing one of our Gods strongest Intercessor’s can lay down here shield and slip on her robe…..let mount zion REJOICE!!”

Her husband, Bishop John R. Bryant, led Baltimore’s Bethel A.M.E. Church alongside her from 1975 to 1988. Under their leadership, Bethel experienced significant growth. A press release from the church noted, “Over those years, Bethel grew to over several thousand members and became an anchor in Baltimore’s faith community.”

Cecelia Williams Bryant’s homegoing celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bethel A.M.E. Church.

Despite his profound loss, Jamal Bryant has continued to make headlines in both his professional and personal life.

Since taking over at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, which former pastor Eddie Long once led, Bryant has been vocal about various societal and community issues.

In a controversial moment, he critiqued the candidacy of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, describing him as the “lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken black man” during a sermon.

In his takedown of Walker, Jamal Bryant argued that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, a longtime civil rights activist, was the better choice. “Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live … where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote?” he said at the time.

Jamal Bryant’s ministry work has faced personal and professional challenges as well.

Notably, his ministry at Empowerment Temple, prior to New Birth, faced scrutiny after he admitted to an extramarital affair, and allegations surfaced about him fathering a child outside his marriage.