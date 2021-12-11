Jana Duggar charged with endangering the welfare of a minor

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Former reality TV star Jana Duggar was charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child as her brother, Josh Duggar, faced federal child pornography charges.

The eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, featured on the shows “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On,” highlighting the family’s ultra-conservative Christian faith, was charged on Sept. 9 in Washington County, Arkansas, court documents obtained by USA Today revealed.

However, the court documents did not reveal further details on the charge as the details of the case are sealed. She has pled not guilty.

According to Arkansas law, endangering the welfare of a child is defined as engaging in "conduct creating a substantial risk of serious harm to the physical or mental welfare of a person known by the actor to be a minor."

The 31-year-old is not married and has no children. In Arkansas, a misdemeanor conviction for endangering the welfare of a child is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail, according to Us Weekly. A court date is scheduled for January.

Reports of Jana Duggar’s charge come a day after a federal jury in Arkansas found Josh Duggar, the eldest Duggar son who had previously admitted to molesting his sisters when they were younger, guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Judge Timothy Brooks said Duggar will be sentenced in about four months, according to KNWA.

Duggar, who was arrested after authorities discovered pornographic images depicting child abuse in a computer at a car dealership he owned, could receive up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Jim Bob Duggar testified during a pre-trial hearing and was asked about a 2006 police report focused on his son’s inappropriate touching of four of his sisters.

The family patriarch said he could not recall specifics about the confession. However, he noted that he and his wife “were shocked this had happened, but we were thankful he came on his own and told us.”

“Josh confessed everything to [the] Arkansas State Police. … We tried to handle things in house,” stated Jim Bob Duggar. “It was a very difficult time in our family’s life.”

The family’s popular TLC reality TV show “19 Kids and Counting” was canceled in 2015 following the revelation of Josh Duggar’s history of abuse.

In August 2015, Josh Duggar confessed to cheating on his wife after reports stated that he created an account with the extramarital affair website Ashley Madison.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever,” Josh Duggar stated at the time. “While espousing faith and family values, I have been unfaithful to my wife.”

“I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.”

For Jana Duggar, she has become known for not being married as many of her siblings have gotten married at young ages.

“I feel like these days, probably one of the most common questions is, ‘Am I in a relationship?”’ she said in 2020. “Sometimes, it gets a little old. I’m like, ‘No, I’m not, no, I don’t have anyone.’ And usually, I’m just like, ‘OK, I’ll just answer it and go on and that’s it.’ Sometimes it can get a little like, ‘What, that’s not the only thing in the world to talk about.’”