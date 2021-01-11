Jeremiah Johnson gets threats after Trump prophesy apology; slams some in prophetic movement Jeremiah Johnson gets threats after Trump prophesy apology; slams some in prophetic movement

Evangelical prophet Jeremiah Johnson said he’s now getting death threats from Christians after apologizing to his followers Thursday for “inaccurately prophesying” that President Donald Trump would win a second term.

Johnson, who also called out Christians for their idolatry of the outgoing president, revealed in a statement on Facebook Sunday that the attacks have shown him that “parts of the prophetic/charismatic movement are far SICKER than I could have ever dreamed of.”

“Over the last 72 hours, I have received multiple death threats and thousands upon thousands of emails from Christians saying the nastiest and most vulgar things I have ever heard toward my family and ministry. I have been labeled a coward, sellout, a traitor to the Holy Spirit, and cussed out at least 500 times. We have lost ministry partners every hour and counting,” said the leader of Jeremiah Johnson Ministries.

“I have been flabbergasted at the barrage of continued conspiracy theories being sent every minute our way and the pure hatred being unleashed. To my great heartache, I’m convinced parts of the prophetic/charismatic movement are far SICKER than I could have ever dreamed of,” he explained. “I truthfully never realized how absolutely triggered and ballistic thousands and thousands of saints get about Donald Trump. It’s terrifying! It’s full of idolatry! If I helped to prop up this ideology concerning him, I will need to repent again and stir up even more hell.”

Police shot and killed an unarmed woman as she attempted to climb into the House chamber, three others died from health emergencies, and a Capitol Hill police officer died Thursday after he sustained injuries while responding to the riots.

At the time of the riots, lawmakers were undergoing the electoral certification process and were forced to stop. The confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's victory was affirmed by Congress early Thursday morning after Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers reconvened.

“I would like to repent for inaccurately prophesying that Donald Trump would win a second term as the President of the United States. I refuse to blame the saints and say, ‘It didn’t come to pass because they did not pray enough.’ Nor will I proclaim, ‘Donald Trump actually won, so I was right, but now it has been stolen from him,’” Johnson confessed. “I specifically want to apologize to any believer in whom I have now caused potential doubt concerning the voice of God and His ability to speak to His people. As a human being, I missed what God was saying; however, rest assured, God Himself is NOT a liar and His written Word should always be the foundation and source of our lives as Christians.”

On Sunday, Johnson said he was “beyond relieved that President Trump was only an assignment for a season and never a mandate.”

“Revival is never dependent upon who sits in the White House but rather who sits on the Throne in Heaven. I will continue to preach the Cross and the power of the resurrection. I will continue to help prepare the Bride to meet our Bridegroom,” he noted. “As we head into 2021, expect me to be more committed to the gospel and making disciples than ever before. By God’s grace I will walk in a greater measure of humility and repentance than ever before. I will learn from my mistakes and seek correction from Godly leaders always.”

House Democrats are expected to file one article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday morning that charges him with "incitement of insurrection," according to a copy of the article cited by CNN. The article also references Trump’s call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state in which Trump urged him to “find” enough votes to help him win the state.

“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the resolution notes. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Trump, who has claimed voter fraud impacted the election outcome, condemned the Capitol riot, saying, “The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country and to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

