Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo image for 'Jessica Jones' season 2

Netflix recently released the first set of preview photos and a few plot details for the upcoming season 2 of "Jessica Jones."

The second season of Marvel's "Jessica Jones" series is slated to premiere next year, and Netflix has already unveiled several preview photos along with an initial synopsis in an exclusive report by Digital Spy.

In one of the photos, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) was seen in a very dark room with just a tiny flashlight to guide her. She seemed to be spying on something or someone hidden by the blinds.

In another image, the titular character looked like she had been in an action-packed scene with a small streak of blood on her forehead. Then, in a third teaser photo, she was seen holding Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) against the wall while tensely talking with someone on the phone.

While the photos did not show much of what fans can expect from the show next season, Netflix also gave Digital Spy an initial synopsis for season 2.

The show will start off by showing how the private investigator tried to re-establish her life after defeating her main adversary in season 1, Kilgrave (David Tennant). However, she is bound to face another conflict as a new case that is offered to her will force her to revisit her past.

The synopsis corroborated an earlier statement made by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg about season 2. In a previous panel interview, she revealed: "I think I just want to continue with her character. She's a very damaged character and her damage goes beyond Kilgrave [David Tennant]. There's a lot to mine from in her backstory and in her present day situation. I think we'll find something."

Meanwhile, season 2 will mean double trouble for Jessica Jones. Apart from confronting her dark past, it has also been confirmed that Kilgrave will be back in the show's new installment.

In a separate preview photo released through Entertainment Weekly, a worried Jessica was seen beside Kilgrave, who looked like he was not yet finished tormenting the super-powered investigator.

Ritter also told EW: "This season is more emotional. It's still a psychological thriller, but it's more of an emotional thriller this time."

Marvel and Netflix have yet to announce "Jessica Jones" season 2's release date for 2018.