Home News Jimmy Evans leaving XO Marriage amid Daystar TV imbroglio

Thirty years after founding XO Marriage to help couples build healthy and sustainable unions, former Gateway Church lead apostolic senior pastor Jimmy Evans is stepping away from the ministry to focus full-time on his endtimes.com Tipping Point Ministries.

"This next year, in early 2025, I'm transitioning out of XO to do endtimes.com full-time, and I'm very excited about that," Evans announced in a recent video posted on YouTube.

"I've had so many things on my plate for so long, and now endtimes.com Tipping Point Ministries is going to be the focus of my ministry going forward, I pray for the rest of my life," he added. "I love Bible prophecy. I love doing this."

According to the ministry's website, Tipping Point provides video teaching, interviews about current events, question-and-answer segments, and explanations of breaking news and world events to help Christians better understand biblical prophecy.

"By keeping an eye on current world events as they unfold, Jimmy Evans and other contributors guide readers through Scripture, helping believers find hope, peace, and encouragement despite the chaos of today's world," the ministry notes.

Evans, who currently serves as an apostolic elder at Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo, Texas, where he was once the senior pastor, founded XO Marriage after receiving three dreams in 1993 "at 3 AM from the Lord, with a vision for a marriage ministry," the ministry's website explains.

Evans and his wife, Karen, also started a television show in 1994 called "MarriageToday," which they have since passed on to their son Brent Evans.

The decision to transition away from XO Marriage to do endtimes.com Tipping Point Ministries full-time, Evans said, was due to the growth in subscriptions to the online ministry and the demand for more content, especially on news commentary.

"This has been our best year ever. 2024 has been our best year ever because of you guys, and I want to say thank you for that and we're positioned for growth now in 2025," Evans told his subscribers.

While Evans' shift away from his marriage ministry appears on the surface to be a routine career transition, journalist Julie Roys noted that the Dec. 17 announcement came after Evans received backlash related to audio of him claiming Daystar TV President Joni Lamb is the "voice of God" and his support for her marriage to Doug Weiss.

In a recording published by The Roys Report on YouTube with over 500,000 views, Evans claimed that Joni Lamb is the "voice of God at Daystar" and rebuked her son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Suzy Lamb, for not supporting Joni's marriage to Weiss. Jonathan and Suzy Lamb contend that Weiss did not divorce his previous wife on biblical grounds. Joni Lamb's husband, Marcus Lamb, died in November 2021.

In describing his first wife to Joni Lamb and her first husband in a 2019 interview, Weiss said she had "the purest heart I've ever met. ... She loves and serves with excellence," according to TRR.

In an appearance on Joni's "Table Talk" program in March 2023, when Joni Lamb's engagement to Weiss was announced, Evans implied Weiss had biblical grounds to divorce his first wife because she had abandoned and abused him.

"In the conversation I had with (Weiss), I was very quickly convinced that this was a very painful, devastating, damaging relationship that he was in, and that he had a biblical reason for leaving," Evans said. "When they choose to abandon you and abuse you, and they will not stop, then there comes a period of time when God gives us grace to leave so we can have a future."