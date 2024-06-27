Home News Jimmy Evans says Robert Morris told him of ‘affair with a woman,’ not 12-year-old Cindy Clemishire

Former Gateway Church lead apostolic senior pastor Jimmy Evans, who is now founder and president of XO Marriage, says he was aware that the Texas megachurch’s founder, Robert Morris, had an affair in his early 20s while he was a minister, but he had no idea the “affair” was the sexual abuse of 12-year-old Cindy Clemishire.

“I was shocked and devastated by Cindy Clemishire’s account, published this June, and I applaud her courage to come forward. First and foremost, I pray for God’s comfort to surround Ms. Clemishire, her family, and all those who know and love her,” Evans shared in a statement on the Tipping Point Prophecy Update last Friday.

“Prior to the launch of Gateway, Robert Morris shared with me that he ‘had an affair with a woman in [his] early 20s.’ He represented that he stepped out of ministry and was fully restored. I was unaware of anything like the allegations shared last week until I read Ms. Clemishire’s story,” Evans said.

Morris recently resigned from Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, after Clemishire, a 54-year-old grandmother, alleged that he sexually abused her over multiple years in the 1980s, beginning when she was 12.

In a statement to The Christian Post after Gateway Church was asked about the allegations, Morris only confessed to having “inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady,” of which he repented.

“When I was in my early twenties, I was involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady in a home where I was staying. It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong. This behavior happened on several occasions over the next few years,” he said.

“In March of 1987, this situation was brought to light, and it was confessed and repented of. I submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the young lady’s father. They asked me to step out of ministry and receive counseling and freedom ministry, which I did. Since that time, I have walked in purity and accountability in this area,” Morris added.

He explained that he returned to ministry in March of 1989, two years after his abuse was exposed with the blessing of the survivor’s father and the elders of his church. He further noted that he and his wife met with the survivor and her family in October 1989.

In his 2011 book, Dream to Destiny, however, Morris provides a description of an event which coincides with the timeline of the molestation that shows him stepping away from ministry for just one month.

Evans said when he resigned from Gateway Church in 2020, he raised concern about the “dishonest and toxic leadership environment” created by Morris and the team there.

“In 2020, I resigned from Gateway Church. At that time, I formally severed all ties with Gateway after expressing my deep concern over the dishonest and toxic leadership environment created by Robert Morris and the Gateway leadership. As a result, Gateway removed all of my messages and materials from their website and store,” Evans said.

Morris’ messages still remain on Gateway’s website.

“Though my heart is heavy on this matter, I’ve chosen not to make a more formal statement than this as I have no details to add. I look forward to continuing to serve you on Tipping Point with content related to biblical prophecy,” Evans added.

Other prominent Evangelical leaders who have spoken out against Morris in the wake of the scandal include Saddleback Church founder Rick Warren who said Morris should have been publicly fired, not allowed resign.

“Perpetrators are to be publicly fired, not allowed to resign,” Warren whose wife, Kay, was sexually abused as a child, said. “Child abuse STILL enrages Jesus: ‘If anyone offends one of these little ones, it would be better for him to have a millstone hung around his neck and drowned in the sea.’ Matt.18:6.”