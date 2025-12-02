Home News Joe Rogan finds Bible 'fascinating,' notes Christian kindness: 'I don't think it's myth'

Podcaster Joe Rogan recently revealed more about his ongoing journey toward Christianity, explaining he has been moved by the kindness of Christians he knows at church and that he has grown convinced the Bible is not entirely mythical.

"I think they're relaying a truth," Rogan said of Christians during a Nov. 30 episode of the "American Alchemy" podcast.

"I don't think it's myth. I don't think the whole thing is myth, but I don't think it's entirely accurate either," he said.

Rogan went on to note that he was recently discussing the book of Revelation with his daughter, and that he told her nobody knows how the prophecies in that book will play out.

He went on to say he finds the Bible fascinating, even though he remains unsure how much of it is literally true. He also said he has taken note at how kind the Christians have been at the church he has been regularly attending, which is reportedly a non-denominational church in Austin, Texas.

"The Scripture, to me, is what's interesting; it's fascinating," he said. "Christianity, at least, is the only thing I have experience with. It works. The people that are Christians, that go to this church that I go to, that I meet, that are Christian, they are the nicest f---ing people you will ever meet."

"They're really kind, and they're even nice out of church. When you leave the church parking lot, everybody lets you go in front of them. There's no one honking in the church parking lot. It works."

"So regardless of whether or not it's based on an entirely true story, I think it is an ancient relaying of a real event and of the real history of human beings," he added.

Rogan has been increasingly outspoken about Christianity on his influential podcast within the past year.

He interviewed Christian apologist Wes Huff in January for an hours-long conversation about faith, Jesus and the supernatural claims of the Bible. Huff revealed in May that Rogan had begun attending church regularly.

"That has been a consistent thing," Huff said of Rogan's church attendance, noting the two have remained in touch. Rogan was mocked by fellow comedians on his podcast earlier this year when he revealed he's been going.

Rogan expressed skepticism last May about the Big Bang theory's claim that the universe created itself out of nothing, and said he finds the Resurrection to be more realistic.

"It's funny, because people will be incredulous about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet, they're convinced that the entire universe was smaller than a head of a pin and that for no reason that anyone has adequately explained to me, instantaneously became everything? OK," he said.

"I'm sticking with Jesus on that one," he later added. "Jesus makes more sense. People have come back to life."

In October, Rogan pushed back against those who dismiss the Bible as myth, and implied such individuals are not as wise as they believe themselves to be.

"I hear that among self-professed intelligent people, like it's a fairy tale," he said. "I don't know that's true. I think I think there's more to it. I think it's history, but I think it's a confusing history. It's a confusing history because it was a long time ago, and it's people telling things in an oral tradition and writing things down in a language that you don't understand, in the context of a culture that you don't understand."