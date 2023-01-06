Pastor John Gray says singer Tyrese helped him overcome suicidal ideation: 'You fought for me'

Pastor John Gray took to social media this week to honor his famous friend Tyrese Gibson, crediting the R&B singer and actor for saving his life when he was contemplating suicide.

"When I was trying to figure out a way to end my life, I made a mistake. I called @tyrese," the Relentless Church lead pastor wrote on Instagram.

The Ohio native shared his caption and a photo of himself and Gibson, who celebrated his 44th birthday last week.

Gray recalled Gibson saying, "'let me call you right back." Two hours later, according to Gray, Gibson was in his driveway.

"He dragged me out of the house and into vehicle that took me to a certified counselor," Gray explained.

The entertainer arranged for Gray to have an "IV drip, chef's table full of food, and holistic professionals ready to get all the pain" in his body and soul alleviated.

Gray pegged Gibson as "the most gifted human on the planet" and thanked him for being "a real friend and brother," wishing him a Happy belated birthday.

"When I was almost dead you fought for me. I won't ever forget it," Gray concluded.

Gibson responded to the post, writing, "I'm sorry good brother The Lord Jesus isn't done with you."

"I love you as my pastor and big brother.... Im so very proud of you for all that you stand for.... To GOD BE ALL THE GLORY!!!!!!!! I did nothing but what God told me to do."

Gibson added, "You were obedient when God put it on your heart to call me and I was obedient to take the call not hesitate and get to you."

The "Fast and the Furious" star told Gray he is always available for him and thanked God for his life.

Gray's wife, Aventer, also commented on the post.

"I can think of about 28 more things [Gibson] has done from his heart. He is an incredible human," Aventer Gray wrote. "My big brother is one of one! We love you @tyrese, and it's real love in all seasons."

In 2018, Gray became the pastor of what was then called Redemption Church in South Carolina after years of preaching at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

Since then, he has come under criticism on different occasions. In 2018, he drew flack after buying his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini for their eight-year anniversary just months after he confessed to listening to "voices" that lured him away and almost caused the couple to divorce.

In 2020, the minister announced to his congregation that he was going on a sabbatical while preaching a message titled "You Are Here." Gray confessed then that he needed "immediate intervention from the Holy Ghost."

Gray shared that he would continue doing the "necessary work" in five different areas of his life.

January of 2019 was the first time Gray admitted to his congregation that he was struggling with suicidal ideations. Dressed in all black, which he called "my funeral outfit," he told his church that "2018 tried to kill me so I thought I'd try to dress for the occasion."

The father of two revealed that the backlash he received over his personal choices triggered his thoughts of death. Gray also disclosed in the sermon that he was getting counseling, which was helping him, along with prayer, to deal with some of the unresolved trauma he has in his life.

"The truth is some of the stuff that tried to kill me I helped. Nobody wants to shout. Everybody needs to know some stuff wasn't the devil, some stuff was you. It would be great if we shout for that too because when you shout for that, what you're saying is I take personal responsibility," he said.

"I wanted to call it quits. 'Hey you sound like you need counseling,'" he said, mimicking criticism.

"You do too. You do too. And I have counselors," he noted. "And let me help you. Some stuff you can't slap oil on your forehead and ask for it to go away. Some stuff you going to have to work out. Some stuff you going to have to walk out. And you going to need some certified Christian counseling and some therapy."

Last July, Gray was hospitalized with a saddle pulmonary embolism after weeks of dealing with chest pain. The condition could have cost Gray his life. After several weeks of recovery, Gray returned to the pulpit in August.