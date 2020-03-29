Jon Voight shares prayer asking God to wipe away 'curse of fear' amid coronavirus

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Actor Jon Voight shared a public message on Twitter earlier this month where he prayed for America in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and for President Trump and his family.

“This nation is under God, with liberty. Joshua has lifted his ark and will show his kingdom that this virus will not wipe out his men. He will battle to the end and he will show Jesus the prayer,” Voight declared on March 17.

“Oh mighty, oh Lord. Bring us to our feet to love you more. Oh Lord, oh our Savior, teach us more, but lift this veil over our heads and wipe away this curse that has taken us down with fear,” he continued. “Oh Lord, give us peace on our holy land, give us peace for our children and elders. Oh Lord, give us light to shine on our souls so we may be strong to fight. Oh Lord, we are all one with you.”

The Academy Award-winner ended his post with a message specifically for his “fellow Americans.”

“My fellow Americans, we will rid this virus. We will be strong because we are the greatest gift to mankind,” he ended, followed with a prayer. “We are all God’s children. God bless this nation and the entire creation. And may God protect our president and his family. ... Love to you.”

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Voight, the father of famous actress Angelina Jolie, talked about the importance of family values.

"Family is so important and family is being attacked by people who are really trying to tear down the fabric of our society; it's true,” Voight told CP. “I don't want to get into any kind of conspiracy stuff, but it's really happening. So we have to protect the values of our country and the values of family, and guide the focused lives; we have to protect that aspect.”