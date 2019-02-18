Actor Jon Voight: ‘God’s asking us to protect the values of family in our country’

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

LOS ANGELES — Academy Award winner Jon Voight, actor in the upcoming film "Roe v. Wade," attended the 2019 Movieguide Awards and said that God is asking Christians to protect the values of family in these times.

"Family is so important and family is being attacked by people who are really trying to tear down the fabric of our society, it's true,” Voight told The Christian Post on the red carpet of the award show on Feb 8. “I don't want to get into any kind of conspiracy stuff but it's really happening so we have to protect the values of our country and the values of family and guide the focused lives; we have to protect that aspect.”

The film “Roe v. Wade” is in post-production and scheduled for a fall release. The pro-life movie is timely as the debate over late-term abortion has reignited in recent weeks after New York's new law allowing abortion up to birth and the introduction of similar bills in Virginia, Vermont and New Mexico. Voight believes the message in the motion picture will now allow people to have an informed dialogue concerning the controversial abortion debate.

“Imagine, God's asking us to help Him out. Can you imagine? That's the greatest thing!” Voight said.

“‘Who will go for me,' says God to Isaiah, and he says 'send me,'” the 80-year-old continued. “There's no question that that's really real. We're being asked to do something so what are we going to do? Are we going to sit back and let it roll right into a ditch or step up and save the ship at stake?”

Despite society being bombarded with counter biblical values, Voight insisted that there are still people God has standing in the gap. The veteran actor declared that those speaking truth will have the victory.

“There are many people who are really strong people, very bright people and very good people who have said, ‘send me.’ That's why I have to think that there's no doubt of that. It's all been written: we will win the battle,” Voight concluded.

“It's going to be hard and we're in it right now and we know it's hard but this battle will be won by those who pursue the truth; they will prevail."

Voight has had his own issues with family over the years but according to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2017, he and his daughter, Angelina Jolie, are working to rebuild their bond and he is praying for the entire family following her divorce from Brad Pitt and their public custody battle.

Voight stars alongside Nick Loeb, Robert Davi, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider and Stacey Dash in "Roe v. Wade." The movie has met several roadblocks, including ads being banned on Facebook.