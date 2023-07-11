Author Jonathan Cahn on ‘revealing the mystery,’ striking parallels between ancient ‘gods’ and current chaos

“The Return of the Gods” is the most explosive book bestselling author Jonathan Cahn has ever written. In fact, it is so explosive and so revealing that no description here could do it justice.

Cahn is known for revealing the stunning mysteries — many from ancient times — that lie behind and are playing out in the events of our times.

But, with this book, he takes this to an entirely new dimension.

“This book is really opening up a mystery of over 4,000 years,” Cahn, whose previous six books all hit the New York Times bestseller list, said on “The Crossmap Podcast.” “What is happening in my book is happening now and affecting everything. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it.”

Listen to Cahn explain:

In “The Return of the Gods,” Cahn takes the reader on a journey from an ancient parable, the ancient inscriptions in Sumer, Assyria and Babylonia that become the puzzle pieces behind what is taking place in our world to this day, specifically in America.

“Everything in this book, everything in our world is changing, transforming our children, transforming the media, transforming our schools, transforming everything,” Cahn explained. “What if there was a reason? People who are not even believers are saying this is crazy. What’s going on? What if this went back to what the Bible says? What if the gods are not just mythology?”

He continued, “So, ‘The Return of the Gods’ is revealing this mystery, but it’s also arming God’s people. If we don’t know what we are fighting it becomes very hard to win.”

Cahn joined “The Crossmap Podcast” to talk about how what was happening with the gods of ancient times may be having a direct effect on our world today.

Listen as he shares specifically how inscriptions from Assyria and Babylonia have essentially become puzzle pieces behind what is taking place in our world today.

