'Raw, horrific evil': Journalist sounds alarm on 'one of the most grotesque medical scandals the world has ever seen'

A journalist who has extensively covered the transgender debate recently revealed why the topic has so resonated, explaining "something inside ... snapped" when he learned about what was happening to children, and the "horror" immediately motivated him to action.

Brandon Showalter, a reporter for The Christian Post, is among the most well-versed and unrelenting journalists to tackle the transgender movement, exploring the impact of puberty blockers, "disfiguring surgeries," and the moral chaos he believes is shielding so many from the truth.

"Something inside me snapped, and I just thought, 'Well, I've just got to dig into this and scrutinize this more deeply, because this is absolutely insane,'" Showalter said ona recent episode of "The Inside Story" podcast. "I just remember thinking to myself, 'They're doing what to children?!'"

He continued, "I just realized the extent of the horror, and I realized someone needed to step up and tell the truth about it."

Listen to Showalter share his story on “The Inside Story” (subscribe to the show here):

Showalter believes the happenings surrounding the transgender movement constitute "one of the most grotesque health scenarios" in America, which is why he continues to lend his voice to the discussion.

He's just one of the voices in Tucker Carlson's new, two-part Fox Nation series, "Transgressive: The Cult of Confusion."

For Showalter, covering the transgender movement began after he started exploring the issue and realized many journalists simply weren't covering it from a place of truth.

Watch him join CBN's Faithwire to explain:

"I realized that within journalism ... mainstream legacy publications were using false pronouns to refer to people as the opposite sex and it was so confusing even reading news articles that I couldn't even keep the story straight," he said. "But then ... I realized that children were being given puberty-blocking drugs."

With the reality of what was unfolding — including the prescribing of drugs to kids he believes have no basis for being prescribed — Showalter was stunned.

"I just realized the extent of the horror, and I knew that someone had to stand up and tell the truth about it because very few people in the legacy media were," he said. "It's crazy."

Showalter also began to explore stories of detransitioners — people who started or fully underwent attempts to change their sex but who came to regret their life-altering decisions. The media often shield or ignore these stories, but Showalter hasn't backed away from delving into the tragic details.

"Theologically, I just see it as we need to stand up for the integrity of the human body. This is so horrible," he said. "You just don't do this to the human person ... this is a medical scandal. This is one of the most grotesque, horrible medical scandals the world has ever seen."

Showalter said even non-Christians are beginning to read his investigative reports as they deal with these issues in their own lives and families.

"The truth is true, no matter who says it," he said.

Showalter hopes his work — and, in particular, his appearance in "Transgressive: The Cult of Confusion" — helps people see the truth.

"I hope that it pulls back the curtain. I hope that people see that this is some of the most wretched, sadistic, monstrously terrible child abuse and that it's one of the worst medical scandals that the world has ever seen," he said. "I hope that people are punched in the gut — that they are confronted with the raw, horrific evil that this is."

Beyond knowledge, Showalter said he hopes people are encouraged to stand up against what's unfolding.

"Once you see this, you can't unsee it," he said.