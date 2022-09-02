Children's Hospital urged schools to promote 'trans-friendly' sex shops selling 'kink & BDSM': report

A children's hospital in Chicago provided training documents to local school districts recommending that students and teachers promote an "LGBTQ friendly sex shop for teens," a new report suggests.

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the conservative think tank Manhattan Institute and contributing editor for City Journal, authored the report published Wednesday detailing how Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago provided Chicago-area school districts with training documents advising teachers to promote a "kid friendly website for gender affirming gear" and an "LGBTQ friendly sex shop for teens."

Rufo, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the implementation of critical race theory and LGBT ideology into public school curricula, provided screenshots of the training documents in a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday.

He stated that a whistleblower made him aware that "gender activists at Lurie Children's Hospital and school administrators in at least four Chicago-area public school systems – Districts 75, 120, 181, and 204 – have circulated a training document titled 'Beyond Binary: Gender in Schools.'"

He reported that middle and high school teachers and administrators viewed the documents as part of professional development training.

"Lurie Children's hospital promoted a 'kid friendly website for gender affirming gear,' which sells items such as artificial penis 'packers,' female-to-male 'trans masc pump[s],' and 'stand to pee devices' for minors," Rufo tweeted.

The materials on the website, called "FtM Essentials," are designed to make biological females who identify as male appear more masculine by giving the impression that they have male genitalia, or what the website refers to as a "realistic bulge."

Next, Lurie Children's Hospital promoted a “kid friendly website for gender affirming gear,” which sells items such as artificial penis “packers,” female-to-male “trans masc pump[s],” and “stand to pee devices” for minors. pic.twitter.com/ImU7UBOqCS — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2022

In addition to fake penises, the website sells "binders" designed to enable trans-identified biological females who identify as male to hide their breasts.

One presentation shown to Chicago-area school districts outlined a "Binder Exchange Program," enabling trans-identified females who lack the financial means to purchase a chest binder to receive one for free regardless of age. The program suggests that young children can obtain chest binders, stressing that "folks applying 13 years old or younger must have parental permission to apply."

Additionally, training material submitted to school districts by Lurie Children's Hospital plugged a sex shop that offers a variety of "dildos," "vibrators," "harnesses," "anal toys," "trans-friendly toys" and "kink & BDSM" equipment.

Material available for purchase at the sex shop also includes "Mini Nipple Suckers," "Bed Restraints" and rope that people use to tie their sexual partners when engaging in a practice known as sadomasochism — people hurting others to obtain sexual gratification.

Next, Lurie Children’s Hospital promoted an “LGBTQ friendly sex shop for teens” that sells a range of “dildos,” “vibrators,” “harnesses,” “anal toys,” “trans-friendly toys,” and “kink & BDSM” equipment. The site includes graphic descriptions of sadomasochism and bondage. pic.twitter.com/Kb4yUKWtBZ — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2022

Rufo clarified that only Districts 75 and 120 were shown the presentation promoting the website with "gender affirming gear" and the sex shop.

"In at least two districts, the activists at Lurie Children’s Hospital also recommended that teachers offer a series of sexually explicit resources to children as young as 11," Rufo reported.

The Christian Post reached out to Lurie Children's Hospital as well as Districts 75 and 120 for comment. Responses were not received by press time.

The presentations obtained by Rufo also include publicly available documents posted on the Lurie Children's Hospital website. One document consists of a "Model Policy and Administrative Procedure" designed to "provide guidance on best practices for school districts on inclusion of transgender, gender nonconforming, and gender nonbinary students that are based on current research."

The guidance advises school districts to "address a student by the name and pronouns that correspond to the student's gender identity" and encourages teachers to "ask all students how they want to be addressed in class and in communication with their parent/guardian."

The document also calls for establishing gender support coordinators at all school buildings and creating a gender support team for each trans-identified student if the student requests one.

"The student should agree with who is part of their Gender Support Team, including whether their parent(s)/guardian(s) participate," the guidance reads. "Before contacting the parent(s)/guardian(s) of a student who is transgender or gender nonconforming, District staff should ask the student what name and pronouns they would like school officials to use in communications with their parents."

In other words, the document urges school district officials to hide a child's gender identity from their parents if that is the student's desire.

The document proclaims that students should be able to use "restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity" and that they shall not be required to use "an all-gender or secure-access restroom, a nurse's restroom, a privacy partition or curtain, and/or all-gender locker room because they are transgender, gender non-conforming, or questioning their gender."

The guidance also states that students should be allowed to participate in "physical education classes, intramural sports, clubs, and school events in a manner that corresponds with their gender identity."

Further, the guidance stresses that students should be allowed to "room with other students who share their gender identity" on overnight school field trips. In other words, biologically male students can play on women's sports teams and share sleeping quarters with biological females if they identify as female.

Rufo asserts that the training documents embrace "the basic narrative of academic queer theory." The theory posits that "white, Western society has created an oppressive gender binary, falsely dividing the world into the categories of man and woman," according to Rufo.

Proponents of this ideology believe that white, Western society has bred "'transphobia,' 'cissexism,' and "'systemic discrimination.'"

"The presentation encourages public schools to support 'gender diversity' in their districts, automatically 'affirm' students who announce sexual transitions, and disrupt the 'entrenched norms in western society' in order to create a more 'gender creative' world," Rufo noted.

Lurie Children's Hospital is the latest Children's Hospital in the U.S. to gain media attention for embracing LGBT ideology. Boston Children's Hospital and Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., have recently denied allegations they perform gender transition surgeries on minors.