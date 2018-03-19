Joy-Anna Duggar Update: Baby Gideon Goes on a Trip Across the Country

Facebook/countingontlc Featured in the image are Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

It has been three weeks since Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her and husband Austin Forsyth's first son, but the little family already traveled across the country with the rest of the Duggars.

After the new parents took a short break from social media shortly after the baby's birth on Feb. 23, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared a photo of their brand-new grandson on the family's official Facebook page. The photo showed Austin holding both his wife and his son on both of his arms while little Gideon was seen sweetly looking up at his father.

Based on the family blog, the Forsyths joined the Duggars during their trip to Colorado's Granby Ranch ski resort with some of their friends, including the Bates, another famous reality family from "Bringin Up Bates" fame.

The blog also posted baby Gideon's first photo album online.

However, the full details of baby Gideon's birth are expected to be shared with the rest of their fans in the upcoming episodes of the family's reality show "Counting On."

In the episode which airs Monday, March 19, titled "A New Bundle of Joy," Joy-Anna and Austin were seen talking about the moment that they found out that they will be expecting their little blessing.

According to the 20-year-old new mom, she actually suspected that she was already expecting but decided to confirm it through a home pregnancy test kit. "So Austin and I were like, okay, we'll go ahead and take a test and just see, and not have our hopes up. But if we are, it would be great," she stated in the episode.

It was also revealed in the same episode that they opted to wait for over a week before they shared the good news with their family.

The second part of the episode titled "Joy Gives Birth" showed how the couple prepared for Gideon's arrival.

Fans could expect to see more of Gideon in the upcoming episodes of "Counting On" on TLC every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT.