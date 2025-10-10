Home News Judge denies most of $76K legal fees sought by TD Jakes in defamation lawsuit

U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman has denied most of a petition from megachurch pastor, Bishop T.D. Jakes, seeking more than $76,000 from the former attorney of ex-pastor-turned-registered sex offender Duane Youngblood, who accused Jakes of sexually assaulting him 40 years ago.

Stickman’s order on Monday is part of an ongoing defamation lawsuit Jakes brought against Youngblood in November 2024, and came just a day after the founder of The Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, reportedly left Sunday’s service abruptly due to a non-emergency visit with his doctors.

In the defamation lawsuit, Jakes’ attorneys accused Youngblood’s former attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, of submitting fabricated quotations and misleading analysis of case law due to his reliance on artificial intelligence. Jakes had petitioned the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania to levy sanctions against Blackburn, including $76,197.63 in attorneys’ fees he alleges were expended by his counsel in analyzing Blackburn’s filings and filing responses.

While Stickman agreed that sanctions against Blackburn were warranted and that he should pay for attorneys’ fees, he said the amount requested by Jakes’ attorneys was unreasonable.

“The court holds that the award of monetary sanctions in the form of attorneys’ fees is warranted. It holds that it is appropriate to award a measure of attorneys’ fees, in part, as compensation for plaintiff’s attorneys’ additional time expended to respond to the phony citations in Blackburn’s brief and, in part, as a deterrent to Blackburn,” Stickman wrote in his order. “The Court does not, however, find the amount sought by plaintiff to be a reasonable measure of a sanction in this case.”

He argued that Blackburn’s misuse of AI in filing his court briefs “is not unique” and noted that the court had to factor in the type of practice he runs as well as his ability to pay.

“Blackburn is a solo practitioner whose practice consists of representing indigent clients sometimes. Nonetheless, the Court believes that monetary sanctions are necessary to deter Blackburn from future misconduct — especially due to his decision to double-down on his misuse of AI after it was brought to the attention of the Court,” Stickman said.

He ordered Black to pay only $5,000 to Jakes’ attorneys in “monthly payments of not less than five hundred dollars ($500) to plaintiff’s counsel until the $5,000 is paid in full.” Blackburn was also ordered to make his first monthly installment “on or before November 15, 2025.”

On Sunday, Jakes reportedly left the Potter’s House while his son-in-law and the church’s co-senior pastor, Toure Roberts, was preaching due to a non-emergency incident, according to WFAA.

Jordan A. Hora, a spokesperson for the Potter’s House, told the news outlet that Jakes made a brief visit with his doctors after exiting the church.

"All is well with Bishop T. D. Jakes," Hora said. "After service today, he took a brief moment to visit with his doctors for monitoring and rest as a responsible next step before enjoying dinner with his family as planned.

"We’re deeply grateful for the prayers and concern expressed by so many and want to reassure everyone this was simply a moment of responsible care, not a cause for concern. Bishop, Pastor Toure, Pastor Sarah, and The Potter’s House family remain focused on faith, service, and the ongoing work of the Lord!"

Jakes, who suffered a heart attack while preaching onstage in November 2024, openly thanked God in a post on Instagram after the incident.

“After all that’s said and done, God is still good! Thankful for His faithfulness!” he wrote. “Couldn't wait to enjoy Sunday dinner with the family after PT shared an amazing word this afternoon.”