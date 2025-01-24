Home News Judge dismisses case against Texas Children's Hospital whistleblower Dr. Eithan Haim

A judge dismissed the case against the Texas doctor who was facing multiple felony charges after exposing the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. for continuing transgender procedures on minors despite claiming otherwise.

Dr. Eithan Haim, 34, was potentially facing a decade in prison and up to $250,000 in fines after leaking documents to journalist Christopher Rufo in 2023 from the Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital (TCH), where he completed his surgical residency.

Haim revealed in a Friday X post that U.S. District Court Judge David Hittner had dismissed that case against him with prejudice. Jennifer Lowery, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, had earlier moved to dismiss the case in the wake of President Donald Trump issuing an executive order earlier this week demanding an end to the political weaponization of the federal government.

WE DID IT!!!! WE WON!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/M1iT2PeutM — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) January 24, 2025

The dismissal marks the end of a year-and-a-half-long legal battle that began after Haim leaked internal documents to journalist Christopher Rufo showing that Texas Children's Hospital was continuing to perform transgender procedures on minors, despite telling the public otherwise.

Within 24 hours of Rufo's story breaking in May 2023, the Texas state Legislature passed SB-14, which rendered such procedures for minors illegal in the state effective Sept. 1 of that year.

The case against Haim was dismissed two days after he issued a lengthy statement on X accusing the U.S. Department of Justice of defying Trump's recent executive order. It also broke hours after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., personally entreated the Trump administration to halt Haim's prosecution.

"I have spoken today with Trump DOJ leadership & strongly urged them to immediately stop the Biden Admin’s malicious prosecution of [Haim], the brave whistleblower who exposed illegal gender transition surgeries on minors in Texas. He should be thanked, not prosecuted," Hawley tweeted.

Haim's wife, Andrea Haim, also posted on X in celebration of her family's legal victory.

"When this case started a year and a half ago, Texas Children's Hospital was mutilating and sterilizing young children while hiding it from the public," she wrote. "Literally hundreds of people knew it was happening. Some even thought it was wrong, but were so morally weak that they performed the surgeries anyway."

Literally hundreds of people knew it was happening. Some even thought it was wrong,… pic.twitter.com/rpDZXb0MP5 — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) January 24, 2025

She said her husband "was the only person with the courage to stand up for what was right," adding, "For him, it wasn't even a decision. Kids were being harmed, and he had to stop it."

Andrea posted a photo of Eithan and their newborn daughter, noting they were celebrating on the same porch where, in June 2023, two agents with Biden's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General showed up on the night of Eithan's residency graduation.

"Today is for celebrating, tomorrow is for accountability," she added.

During an interview last January with The Christian Post, Haim recounted the "terrifying" night that HHS agents under Biden inquired about "medical records" and informed him he was a "potential target" in an unspecified criminal investigation.

Haim, who had not yet gone public, speculated that the federal agency had learned of his identity long before, but had waited to show up in a vindictive attempt to ruin one of the most important days of his life.

"These people are corrupt," Haim told CP at the time. "And the only way to expose it is to not play into this Kabuki theater, like these people are practitioners of justice. Because if we were to collude with them, we would be sanctioning our own destruction."

Haim's legal defense fund raised more than $1.2 million, though his legal fees remain considerable, according to two knowledgeable sources who spoke to CP.