Home News Legal defense fund for whistleblower surgeon Eithan Haim surpasses $1M

The legal defense fund for a Texas surgeon who is potentially facing 10 years in prison for exposing alleged secret transgender procedures for minors at Texas Children's Hospital recently surpassed $1 million.

Dr. Eithan Haim, 34, was slapped by the U.S. Department of Justice last month with four felony counts after he "obtained personal information including patient names, treatment codes and the attending physician from Texas Children's Hospital's (TCH) electronic system without authorization," according to a DOJ press release.

Haim leaked such records to journalist Christopher Rufo last year after TCH told the public it had paused such procedures after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott labeled them as child abuse, though Haim uncovered documents that proved they were still performing such procedures.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

According to the six-page indictment released in May, U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani alleged that Haim went to the press instead of the appropriate authorities within the hospital.

Haim's crowdfunding GiveSendGo defense fund, the new goal of which has been raised to $1.5 million, has raised over $1,022,000, as of Wednesday morning.

Haim told The Christian Post that the outpouring of support has been "surreal."

"It goes to show how much support there is, and how much people are realizing that the federal government is going after innocent people to further their ideology," Haim said, adding that he has been "overwhelmed" by the number of personal letters he has been receiving at his office that express solidarity.

Haim also blasted the Biden administration, and said that others have reached out to him who have experienced recent visits from federal law enforcement because of their political opinions.

"We all know that Biden is not the president; that it is everyone behind the scenes who are making these decisions, because of his complete lack of mental capacity," he said. "So the people who are running the government are those who have no accountability, because we don't know their faces."

Haim suggested that the actions of the federal government in his case have exposed their deep-seated depravity.

"I think that what they've done is already beyond the scope of what even a corrupt government would do," he said. "So they've made their point, but we're going to take this to court."

Jury selection for Haim's trial is slated to begin on Aug. 16.

Haim also recently told CP that he senses divine providence in his battle with the federal government, which he characterizes as a battle against evil.

"What kind of world will we live in if we don't stand up for these kids who are being harmed or against the government that's going after people who are telling the truth?" he said. "And if we think things are bad now, how much worse is it going to be in 10 years?"

"And that's the world we would deliver our children into, and especially with my wife being 24 weeks pregnant now, that's not theoretical anymore, but that's real," he continued. "If we really love our children, we're willing to sacrifice for their future. So if that means I need to take on the most powerful federal Leviathan in human history, that's what it's going to take."