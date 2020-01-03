Justin Bieber launches docuseries revealing new details about his life, marriage and music

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

YouTube announced on Tuesday the launch of Justin Bieber's new 10-part docuseries called "Justin Bieber: Seasons” that will give fans a peek into what the singer has been up to since he took a break from his music career to focus on his faith and well-being.

The series will premiere on YouTube Jan. 27 and will includes never-before-seen footage of Bieber recording his first album in four years, his wedding to model Hailey Baldwin, along with an intimate discussion with the megastar who details what his life has been like since he last worked on creating new music.

A preview of the series, released on Tuesday, revealed that the episodes will air on Mondays and Wednesdays. The trailer showed interviews with several of the people in Bieber’s life, including his wife, Hailey, and manager Scooter Braun.

“As humans we go through so many ups and downs, so many good seasons and bad seasons, sometimes we want to give up,” the 25 year old says in the footage.

Another clip features Braun reflecting on Bieber's life and career. “He’s taken a very long break and in that time, he’s found his wife, he’s grown a lot, and he’s ready to express himself through music again.”

“No one’s ever grown up in the history of humanity like Justin Bieber,” Braun asserted.

In one of the many promotional posts shared to Instagram, the pop star thanked the filmmakers who helped him create “Seasons.”



“Loved working with these two bone heads. Thanks for making this a reality!!” Bieber said of OBB Pictures founder Michael D. Ratner and another filmmaker who wasn't named.

Bieber also shared his hopes for the series, adding, “I hope a lot of people see this and overcome their obstacles!! God has huge plans for every single one of you,” he told his fans.

Including OBB Pictures, the documentary was produced by Bieber Time Films and SB Projects.

The Canadian star shocked his fans in 2017 when he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose tour to focus on getting his life back in order and grow in his faith. At that time he decided to surround himself with Christian mentors and spent his time attending church regularly and sharing his Christian messages on social media.

"Do you feel you have exhausted all options? Do you feel helpless? Do you feel like you are never good enough? What if I told you that there's a God that's willing to meet you WHEREVER you're at! What if I told you He could take away your pain, shame, guilt, and fears. #JESUS" the singer wrote at the time on a white dry erase board message he posted to Instagram.

"Jesus is changing me from the inside out every day!" he captioned the photo revealing what was going on during his hiatus.

The transformation of Bieber has been widely associated with the mentoring he's received from Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz, who previously said that he's invested time in Bieber for years now to see him grow in his walk with God.

Although the performer seems to have gotten his life together and is keeping to his Christian faith, Bieber had a period in time where it seemed like he couldn't avoid getting into trouble.

The string of mishaps began in late December 2013 when he was arrested for the assault a limousine driver in Toronto, Canada and ended in July 2014, Bieber when he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor vandalism charge for the egging incident and agreed to pay another $80,000 in damages. His probation for that case finished in November 2015.

Since then Bieber has stayed off the road, has not released an album and was married to model Hailey Baldwin.

2020, however, will be the year the singer heads back on tour and in addition to the docuseries, he shared that he will release a new album, and head on a 45-city tour.