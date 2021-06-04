Justin Bieber joins Maverick City Music’s Chandler Moore for powerful worship set

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Pop star Justin Bieber recently joined Chandler Moore of the Billboard No. 1 worship group Maverick City Music for a worship session at Pastor Judah Smith’s Churchome in Kirkland, Washington.

Bieber and Moore sang a number of songs, including Maverick’s “Jireh,” “How He Loves,” and one of Bieber’s recent gospel single’s, “Where Do I Fit In.” The two emotionally led in worship and were of one accord as they sang their hearts out to Jesus.

“We pray for your peace right now to fill this room; peace be still,” Bieber prayed at one point during the service. “I speak peace to every single person’s mind in this room. Any turmoil that you’re facing, any turmoil that you are facing, I bind it in the name of Jesus. Fear is not welcomed here. Shame is not welcomed here.

“Thank you, Jesus. Thank you that we are all alive. Thank you that you are here right now,” he continued. “Your presence changes everything. ... You designed us with a plan and a purpose. We thank you for music.”

The Canadian-born artist then proceeded to ask God to “use” him in his “brokenness, humanness, in his pain and struggle to change the world” and “help people.”

Bieber is a proud member of Churchome. The artist has been more vocal about his membership following Hillsong's firing of Carl Lentz, the former pastor of its New York City location, for “moral failures.” Following the scandal, the “Holy” singer publicly clarified that his church affiliation is with Churchome, not Hillsong.

“BTW Hillsong is not my church. For clarity I am a part of Churchome," he wrote on Instagram.

Bieber has turned his life around in recent years. This past Easter, he surprised his millions of fans by releasing his first-ever gospel EP titled, Freedom.

Maverick City Music has been releasing a plethora of worship music as well. The group won Top Gospel Album at the Billboard Music Award for their April 2020 release of Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1. Maverick’s collaborative album with Elevation Worship, Old Church Basement,also made history recently, setting a new worldwide record for the most first-day streams for a Christian and gospel album on Apple Music. The album cover was also featured on a large billboard in New York City's Times Square.



Maverick is gearing up for their next project titled, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition. The album will feature collaborations with Bieber along with other mainstream artists, such as P. Diddy and Tori Kelly.