Justin Bieber distances himself from Hillsong NYC after Carl Lentz firing

Pop star Justin Bieber took to Instagram this week to set the record straight after claims that he is studying to become a minister at Hillsong Church made national news.

False reports claimed that Bieber was studying to become a minister for the church following former Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz's firing due to immoral behavior.

The 26-year-old singer took to his Instagram Story on Monday, however, with a clip of an article claiming he was “Studying to Be a Minister for Hillsong Church."

Bieber revealed that he is not even a member of Hillsong Church, but rather a member of Churchome, led by Judah Smith.

Bieber opposed the article's claim, writing, "I'm not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that. This is fake news."

He then offered further clarification by stating that he is not at all associated with the ministry. Bieber's once mentor, Lentz, was fired as lead pastor of Hillsong NYC for moral failings last November.

"And BTW Hillsong is not my church. For clarity I am a part of Churchome," he added.

Lentz once served as a spiritual advisor to the superstar but following Lentz’s indiscretion, Bieber has distanced himself.

Lentz admitted to being unfaithful in his marriage on Instagram. Both Bieber and his wife, Hailey, no longer follow the pastor on social media.

Bieber's post continued after he clarified what church he is actually apart of. He then posted ideas that echo the similar ones shared on Churchome's website.

"Church is not a place. We are the church. We don't need a building to connect with god. God is with us wherever we are," he wrote.

"The creator of the oceans and mountains also created you! You are a part of the plan, your life matters, He sees you!" Bieber concluded. "He's been patient with you as you ran from Him awaiting your return! He's not mad, He understands."

Pastor Judah Smith recently rebaptized both Bieber and his wife and officiated their 2019 wedding.

