Justin Bieber gets baptized with wife: 'One of the most special moments of my life'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber decided to publicly declare their love for God by getting baptized as a couple.

The pop superstar shared several photos of his recent road trip reportedly to Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho and his rededication to God with his wife by his side. Bieber called it “one of the most special moments” of his life.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

"The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!” the professing Christian wrote to his 143million Instagram followers on Thursday. “This was one of [the] most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”

Before sharing the photo of his baptism, the singer posted a photo of his good friend and pastor Judah Smith. Smith performed the baptism in the lake as Justin and Hailey, dressed in swimming attire, listened to the pastor before they were immersed in the water.

Bieber, who was filled with gratitude for his family and friends who were present for the occasion, also received love from others online.

One of Bieber's other spiritual mentors, pastor Carl Lentz commented on the baptism photos, "Amazing. love you.” The minister’s wife, Laura Lentz, likewise wrote, “Beautiful.”

E! host and professing Christian Jason Kennedy revealed that he was present during the occasion, commenting, “One of the top moments of my life doing this with you.”

Pastor Smith commented, “CHILLS STILL.”

Bieber was first baptized in 2014, according to Hillsong New York Pastor Lentz, who detailed the baptism to Oprah. He described the day of the baptism and hyperbolically said Bieber was being followed by "a million paparazzi people."

Lentz said they tried four different locations before finally calling his friend, NBA star Tyson Chandler, at 3 a.m. and asking if they could use his pool. The pool was unavailable but Chandler offered his bathtub and since the 7-foot-tall athlete had a large enough tub, Lentz and Smith baptized Bieber there.