Justin Bieber shares his God-inspired desire to be a better man

Pop superstar Justin Bieber shared a list of God-inspired desires that he's aiming to live up to in a post shared with his 142 million followers on Instagram Monday.

Listed among Bieber's personal aspirations is to have more compassion for people and see people as God sees them.

“My desire is to be slow to speak and quick to listen," Bieber began on Instagram Story. "My desire is to see people the way God sees people. My desire is to love people the way God loves people. My desire is to have compassion for those who are hurting. My desire is to encourage the broken. My desire is to use my past to help those who are seeking truth."

The “That’s What True Love is” singer went on to say, “My desires are to grow in ... patience, kindness, compassion, empathy, courage, boldness, honor, respect, consideration and inclusivity.”

The pop star's reflective text comes as he's been on the road, traveling across the United States with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and their dog.

Bieber recently fought an accusation of sexual assault that surfaced on Twitter. A woman with an anonymous Twitter account alleged that the pop star sexually assaulted her at a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas, back in 2014.

The 26-year old refuted the allegation by providing a litany of evidence, which included receipts, emails, photo proof from fans on social media and press reports to back up his claim that it never happened.

“Thank you Jesus for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough,” the “Intentions” singer said on Instagram alongside a selfie earlier in July.

“Thank you that I no longer have to carry shame but can walk with my chest up and head held high knowing I am loved, chosen, and forgiven,” he continued, as he encouraged his followers to turn to God in difficult times.

The newlywed artist has also used his time in quarantine to host digital church services with his Pastor Judah Smith.