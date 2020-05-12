'The Biebers': Justin, Hailey talk church community, say they’re anchored in Christ during pandemic

Newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber launched a new web series on Facebook Watch titled “The Biebers” where fans can follow their lives during the quarantine. In the latest episode, the couple shared how their faith in Jesus and having a virtual church community is keeping them anchored.

In each episode the couple film themselves doing things together while asking each other questions. Episode 4 was released this week shows the couple playing Jenga. While trying not to lose the game, Justin asked Hailey what has been keeping her anchored during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What is your anchor that keeps you pushing, obviously like our faith? You and I have the same belief system. We believe in Jesus and His forgiveness and salvation, just that whole thing,” Bieber said.

"Do you think that that's having your anchor in your spirit? Knowing that regardless of what's going on in the world you kind of have that security?”

"Totally,” Hailey replied. “Not only knowing that we have the peace of Jesus and we can lean on Him during this time and we can read the Bible, we can do so many things. We also have our church community that has been constant through this whole thing.”

The Biebers attend Churchome led by Pastor Judah Smith. Smith has been instrumental in Bieber’s life for years and even baptized the pop star. During the quarantine, the singer hosted a virtual church service with Smith.

“Being able to, every Wednesday, we watched our church services and there's still that real sense of community even in isolation. I think that's honestly helped a lot and staying in touch with the people that we love and care about and who keep us encouraged and pray for us.” Hailey added. “I'm actually so surprised with the different ways we've been able to keep up with our community and connect.”

Hailey and Justin first met as children after the supermodel's father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced the two. They tried dating when they were teens but their lives were “going in very different directions,” Hailey told Elle magazine in a recent interview. The stars later reconnected at a church conference.

The two had changed since the last time they dated and she credited their mutual belief in God as what solidified their relationship and led to their marriage.

They were legally married in a civil ceremony in September 2018 at a courthouse in New York. The two then celebrated their marriage in October 2019 by holding a wedding ceremony in Palmetto Beach, South Carolina.