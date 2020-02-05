Justin Bieber admits in new Youtube series that he made a deal with God to get sober

Justin Bieber launched a new docuseries called "Justin Bieber: Seasons” this month and in the latest episode, the pop star reveals a conversation he had with God before quitting drugs.

The series premiered on YouTube Jan. 27 and gives fans a peek into what the singer has been up to since he took a break from his music career to focus on his well-being. The series includes never-before-seen footage of Bieber recording his first album in four years, his wedding to model Hailey Baldwin, along with an intimate discussion with the megastar who details what his life has been like since he last worked on creating new music.

After a string of mishaps from 2013-2017, Bieber has gotten his life together and is keeping to his Christian faith while working toward his goals. In “Seasons,” however, the Canadian native says he had a period where he was hooked on various drugs and was afraid for his life.

"I decided to stop [drugs] because I felt like I was dying, my security were coming into the room at night to check my pulse. People don't know how serious it got; it was legit crazy scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing is popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary,” Bieber revealed in the fifth episode of the series.

He eventually realized he had to commit himself and turn to God for help.

"I basically said to myself 'God if you're real, you get me through this season of stopping these pills and stuff and if you do, I'll do the rest of the work.' I did that and then I was good from there but I never did the actual work,” he admitted. “I got off the pills but I never went to the root of everything. So then I just kind of circle back around, which most people do.”

Bieber eventually hit rock bottom and decided to keep his end of the bargain by getting help to discover the root of his addictions. In 2014, he started seeing a brain doctor and got on anti-depressants. He has since been flushing the toxins out of his system and medical experts discovered he was also battling Lyme disease and mono.

"I've abused my body in the past and now I'm just in the recovery process trying to make sure I'm taking care of my body and taking care of the vessel that God's given me,” Bieber says in the series.

"There's so many people that have gifts, and an opportunity to make a change, and they end up either losing it or using their gifts for selfish reasons,” he says toward the end of the episode.

Bieber said his new song "Changes" is his way of helping others realize they too can change.

“It's up to us as individuals to use the gifts that we've been given, whatever it may be, to contribute.”

The artist offers a message of encouragement for anyone struggling to keep going.

"It might not seem that hard for some people to just get out of bed in the morning but it's been really hard for me to just get out of my bed. I know a lot of people feel that same way. So I just also want to say that you're not alone. There's people that are going through it with you, life is worth living and if you're not going to give up, then the only thing to do is to push forward,” Bieber says.

The 10 part series airs on Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube and features several of the people in Bieber’s life, including his wife, Hailey, and manager Scooter Braun.

Bieber shared his hopes for the series in a post on Instagram, saying, “I hope a lot of people see this and overcome their obstacles!! God has huge plans for every single one of you.”