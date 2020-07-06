Justin Bieber clinging to Jesus after refuting assault charges during coronavirus pandemic

Pop superstar Justin Bieber publicly thanked Jesus Christ in a message he shared with his millions of followers over the weekend after fighting off sexual assault claims that arose during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bieber took to Instagram to share a message publicly thanking God for allowing him to feel “loved, chosen, and forgiven” despite his wild past.

“Thank you Jesus for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough,” the “Intentions” singer said alongside a selfie.

“Thank you that I no longer have to carry shame but can walk with my chest up and head held high knowing I am loved, chosen, and forgiven,” he continued, as he encouraged his followers to turn to God in difficult times.

While in lockdown with his new bride, Hailey Baldwin, claims of sexual assault surfaced on Twitter accusing Bieber. Last month, a woman from an anonymous Twitter account alleged that the pop star sexually assaulted her at a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas, in 2014.

The 26-year old refuted the allegation by providing a litany of evidence, which included receipts, emails, photo proof from fans on social media and press reports, to back up his claims that it never happened.

In his weekend post, he stated, “If you struggle with your past give it to Jesus! He isn’t burdened by it. He loves you and is honored to know all of little details good and bad in your life! He isn’t angry with you, he wants the best for you.

“Jesus loves you (whether) you believe it or not.”

The newlywed artist has been using his time in quarantine to host digital church services with his pastor, Judah Smith.

After a string of mishaps from 2013-2017, Bieber has made adjustments and has been speaking out about his Christian faith and the changes he's made.

In the docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons,” the artist admitted that he was hooked on various drugs and turned to God for help.